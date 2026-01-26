The Worst Myth Non-Aldi Shoppers Believe About The Chain

I may be the biggest Aldi fan here at The Takeout, but I admit I wasn't impressed the first time I shopped at the chain. This was maybe 15 years ago, at a time when Aldi was more into the ripped-open box aesthetic, and the Aldi in question was located in a not-at-all upscale Washington, D.C. suburb. Over the years, however, I've developed a deep appreciation for this eclectic, budget grocer. It came as somewhat of a shock, then, to find that some people hate shopping at Aldi because they consider it to be, as one Reddit user put it, "a 'poor people' grocery store."

Umm, hello? As someone who is economically challenged, I find this offensive. Yes, many of us non-1%ers do shop at Aldi, and we certainly appreciate the fact that you can usually spend less on a typical Aldi shopping trip than you would at a pricier grocer. Then again, who doesn't like a bargain? It's pretty universal, no matter the income level.

Apart from the classism inherent in saying Aldi is for poor people, this Aldi myth is also untrue. Aldi shoppers had a median annual income of $67,000 in 2024, which is slightly above the median income of $62,088. Aldi also exists in bougie neighborhoods, and I've shopped at some of them. These locations sometimes have a more extensive selection, but overall, the experience is the same. One Minneapolis-based Quora user agrees that Aldi stores in both low- and high-income neighborhoods deliver the same high-quality goods and experience. In their opinion, "Its broad appeal is the reason for Aldi's success."