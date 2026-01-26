The Worst Myth Non-Aldi Shoppers Believe About The Chain
I may be the biggest Aldi fan here at The Takeout, but I admit I wasn't impressed the first time I shopped at the chain. This was maybe 15 years ago, at a time when Aldi was more into the ripped-open box aesthetic, and the Aldi in question was located in a not-at-all upscale Washington, D.C. suburb. Over the years, however, I've developed a deep appreciation for this eclectic, budget grocer. It came as somewhat of a shock, then, to find that some people hate shopping at Aldi because they consider it to be, as one Reddit user put it, "a 'poor people' grocery store."
Umm, hello? As someone who is economically challenged, I find this offensive. Yes, many of us non-1%ers do shop at Aldi, and we certainly appreciate the fact that you can usually spend less on a typical Aldi shopping trip than you would at a pricier grocer. Then again, who doesn't like a bargain? It's pretty universal, no matter the income level.
Apart from the classism inherent in saying Aldi is for poor people, this Aldi myth is also untrue. Aldi shoppers had a median annual income of $67,000 in 2024, which is slightly above the median income of $62,088. Aldi also exists in bougie neighborhoods, and I've shopped at some of them. These locations sometimes have a more extensive selection, but overall, the experience is the same. One Minneapolis-based Quora user agrees that Aldi stores in both low- and high-income neighborhoods deliver the same high-quality goods and experience. In their opinion, "Its broad appeal is the reason for Aldi's success."
Aldi has plenty of bougie items
One way you can tell for sure that Aldi isn't just for us non-wealthy folks is that it offers a wide selection of premium items. Aldi carries affordable luxuries and some products that are downright fancy. If you're on a strict budget, after all, you're probably not in the market for $9 tea-scented candles and $20 makeup storage boxes. You can also follow my tip for getting the most out of the Aisle of Shame by waiting a week to see if any unsold items are discounted.
Aldi also carries chocolates imported from Europe, chocolate-flavored wine, and cheeses made with champagne or truffles. Macaron ice cream sandwiches are sometimes available, as are trendy pizza flavors like salsa verde and Korean bulgogi. The chain even carries a selection of name brands, including LaCroix, a brand more associated with wellness influencers than penny pinchers.
If this doesn't put the rock-bottom budget buy stigma to rest, I don't know what will. And yes, the prices on many items may well be lower than you'd pay elsewhere, but what's wrong with that? One higher-income Redditor refuted the idea that shopping at Aldi is shameful by saying, "Ya that's ridiculous. Both my partner and I make six figures and I do some of our shopping at Aldi. 50 cent avocados? Yes please, I eat one a day. Great cheese selection cheap? Hell yes."