11 Seriously Cheap Sauces Worth Buying At Aldi

A sauce may not be the flashiest part of the meal — not the starring actor, as it were — but it plays a supporting role so important that without it the whole production would flop. If you can't be a Cordon Bleu-level saucier, the next best thing is to be a smart sauce shopper who can select the premade one that will best enhance your meal. Aldi, as always, is a great place to start, especially if you're not working with a Michelin star budget.

Aldi's staple items are usually quite good, making it a fine place to stock the pantry with serviceable salsas and pretty good pancake syrup, but we're going to be focusing on a selection of special sauces that have earned rave reviews. Some of these items may remind you of name-brand products or even fast food favorites, but a glance at the price tags will reassure you that all of them are Aldi store brands. As such, they're considerably more budget-friendly than their inspirations.