Why Reddit Is In Love With This Popular Japanese BBQ Sauce

When it comes to barbecue sauce, there are plenty of options out there –- trust us, we tried and ranked 13 of them. With such a saturated market, it takes a fantastic product to stand out, and that is exactly what Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce does. Coming fourth on The Takeout's ranking, our reviewer loved the unique, umami-rich flavor presented by the mixture of soy, mirin, ginger, garlic, and green onion which makes up this sauce.

Our reviewer isn't alone in singing the praises of this barbecue sauce. Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce has a strong support base on Reddit (many of them Costco shoppers). Aside from celebrating its flavor, the majority of the people posting on Reddit applaud how versatile the sauce is. Apart from using it to coat grilling meat, these people suggest using it to coat Spam before making Spam musubis or to drizzle it on top of okonomiyaki, so we won't judge you if you use this Japanese barbecue sauce every day.

The only drawback people pointed out was that it's not as thick as traditional American barbecue sauces. This means the sauce isn't well suited to being brushed directly onto meat as it grills. Of course, you can rectify this by adding a little cornstarch to the sauce.