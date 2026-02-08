The Cheap Aldi Sauce That Doubles As A Tasty Soup Base

If you've ever looked through Aldi's jarred sauce selection, you'll know that they have plenty of tasty, super affordable ways to top a pizza, dress a pasta, or boost a casserole. However, even if you've previously enjoyed Aldi's Specially Selected Vodka Pasta Sauce, you might not have realized that it can be more than a sauce: It can also be a soup base. Adding some hot water and stirring until the texture is uniform can make for a cheap, quick variation on cream of tomato soup.

While you can make this tomato soup using just sauce and hot water, making it even simpler than three-ingredient tomato soup, you can also add seasonings like salt, pepper, basil, and oregano to taste. Further, one of the advantages of making vodka sauce into soup, aside from how quick and inexpensive it is, is that you can make the soup whatever consistency you would like.

All you have to do is add more water for a thinner soup that's closer to a creamy broth, or less water for a thicker soup that stays closer to its origins as a sauce.