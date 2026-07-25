The Aldi Must-Have Chocolate Item That Always Has Customers Running Back For More
There's a bag of peanut butter cups at Aldi that should come with a warning label according to customers on Reddit. Dozens of Redditors describe Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups as dangerously addictive, or as one Redditor put it simply, "Crack in a sack."
These mini peanut butter cups come in 12-ounce bags with approximately 33 pieces per bag and retail for $5.49. Despite the seemingly generous amount, customers admit it doesn't last long. "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot and honestly I'm kinda mad because I ate the whole bag in 1 day!" one Redditor wrote. Comments from multiple Reddit posts frequently claim the peanut butter cups are even better than Reese's, with one commenter stating, "I have a family member who was a Reese's fanatic until I gave them a bag of these ... they are now a true convert! I don't know why they're better, but they are better."
According to Redditors, what sets these babies apart from other peanut butter cups is the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. The picture on the front of the package doesn't lie — there's no skimping on peanut butter here. The candies have a higher peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio than most competing brands. However, fans say the flavor and texture are the real selling points. One Redditor wrote, "After eating these, a Reeses [sic] tastes grainy. These are smoother/creamier and the chocolate is better." Another user said the chocolate is what makes the biggest difference, noting that many of Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe, which is often associated with chocolatiers who give a hoot.
Creative ways Aldi shoppers keep these peanut butter cups around longer (or don't)
It's apparent from what Redditors are saying that these peanut butter cups require a lot of self-control. Some strategies for slowing down consumption seem more effective than others, however. "I keep them in the way back of my fridge and get two out as an after dinner snack and walk to the other room to eat so I don't eat the whole bag," one Redditor explained. Another commenter replied, "I need your self control lol I may try the freezer if I dare buy again."
As it turns out, freezing the peanut butter cups may make them even more irresistible. One commenter recommended storing them in the freezer inside an empty frozen peas bag to keep family members from eating all of them.
On the other hand, some peanut butter cup lovers idle between two opposing extremes: "I buy three bags of these each time I stop at Aldi. I've got quite the stash. If I ever go into Aldi and they don't have them I will burn the place to the ground," one user joked. Another Redditor shared the sentiment of several others, "I decided to not buy them anymore because I eat them too fast."
It's easy to understand why these peanut butter cups are one of many Aldi candies and chocolates you should know about. If you haven't tried these tempting confections yet, proceed with caution. Judging by the countless reviews, you may find yourself reliving that one love-hate relationship you had back in high school.