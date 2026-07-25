The Aldi Must-Have Chocolate Item That Always Has Customers Running Back For More

There's a bag of peanut butter cups at Aldi that should come with a warning label according to customers on Reddit. Dozens of Redditors describe Aldi's Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups as dangerously addictive, or as one Redditor put it simply, "Crack in a sack."

These mini peanut butter cups come in 12-ounce bags with approximately 33 pieces per bag and retail for $5.49. Despite the seemingly generous amount, customers admit it doesn't last long. "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot and honestly I'm kinda mad because I ate the whole bag in 1 day!" one Redditor wrote. Comments from multiple Reddit posts frequently claim the peanut butter cups are even better than Reese's, with one commenter stating, "I have a family member who was a Reese's fanatic until I gave them a bag of these ... they are now a true convert! I don't know why they're better, but they are better."

According to Redditors, what sets these babies apart from other peanut butter cups is the ratio of chocolate to peanut butter. The picture on the front of the package doesn't lie — there's no skimping on peanut butter here. The candies have a higher peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio than most competing brands. However, fans say the flavor and texture are the real selling points. One Redditor wrote, "After eating these, a Reeses [sic] tastes grainy. These are smoother/creamier and the chocolate is better." Another user said the chocolate is what makes the biggest difference, noting that many of Aldi's chocolate products are imported from Europe, which is often associated with chocolatiers who give a hoot.