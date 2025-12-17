How To Tell If The Chocolate You're Buying Is Made By A Company That Actually Gives A Hoot

Chocolate is easy to find on store shelves, especially around holidays like Halloween and Valentine's Day. As with any food so widely produced, many companies take shortcuts and sell cheap or lazily made chocolate. We're not always good at spotting shoddy chocolate, either; studies suggest that we humans prefer gold-wrapped chocolate because we see it as being higher quality, but we don't always check the candy itself. This is why we spoke to Nicole Patel, the founder of Delysia Chocolatier and Grand Master Chocolatier, who was ranked 2025's Best Chocolatier in the Americas with its highest Six Star Award honor.

Patel said it's tough to identify ethical chocolate sellers, because certain terms like sustainable or ethical are now treated as buzzwords by some companies, who might call their chocolate "handmade" even when running large-scale factories. While certifications (such as labels mentioning organic ingredients or fair trade practices) are good to watch out for, they can be prohibitive for smaller chocolate companies that can't afford to get those certifications. What do you do, then?

"My best advice is to shop small and actually get to know your makers," Patel said. "Ask about their sourcing and their philosophy." Ethically-sourced chocolate should come from workers who were paid fair wages and used eco-friendly practices (this is what a Fair Trade certification is for), so check with smaller chocolate sellers to see if they can explain how their chocolate is sourced.