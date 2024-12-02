Even one of the most beloved chocolate brands, known for its iconic peanut butter cups and sweet chocolate kisses (debate still rages over the discontinued Halloween collection), uses PGPR in a wide variety of its candy bars. According to the ingredient list, Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars contain PGPR, though the brand claims that the substance makes up less than 1% of any of its products. In addition to Hershey's, PGPR can be also found in a wide range of chocolate brands from Mars (the makers of Snickers and M&Ms) to Nestle and Cadbury. As production costs continue to rise, PGPR has become a go-to emulsifier for creating that smooth texture on a budget.

Although the use of PGPR isn't limited to the big-name manufacturers, many brands purposely do not use the ingredient. Ghirardelli Chocolate does not list PGPR among its ingredients. Neither does Lindt or Dove, although they use soy lecithin instead, which is also highly processed (in fact, a lawsuit against Lindt revealed that its status as a premium, artisanal chocolate brand may not be entirely reflected in its manufacturing process). However, while these ingredients may sound like something straight out of a chemistry class, and some people do prefer to avoid them, rest assured that the FDA and EFSA give PGPR the green light when eaten in small amounts. If you're worried, remember that the history of processed food is longer than you think, and not every ingredient that undergoes structural changes is necessarily dangerous.