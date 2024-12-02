What On Earth Is PGPR And Why Is It In My Chocolate?
Ever bitten into a chocolate bar and wondered how it could be so velvety smooth? The secret lies with an ingredient that can be a bit of a tongue twister — PGPR, or polyglycerol polyricinoleate. PGPR is considered a processed ingredient, made from products like castor beans, sunflower oil, and soybean oil. PGPR is found in most modern chocolate because it reduces the need for cocoa butter (which is expensive), improving viscosity and producing the rich chocolatey texture we're all so accustomed to.
As we learned back in elementary school science class, oil and water don't mix. That's where an ingredient like PGPR comes into play, acting as an emulsifier to help the fats in chocolate bind together. These days, it's common for the public to scrutinize ingredients, and although PGPR is processed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) consider it a safe product. With PGPR's widespread use, it's no wonder so many well-known chocolate brands rely on this additive to strike a balance between a quality product and cost efficiency.
The widespread use of PGPR in chocolate
Even one of the most beloved chocolate brands, known for its iconic peanut butter cups and sweet chocolate kisses (debate still rages over the discontinued Halloween collection), uses PGPR in a wide variety of its candy bars. According to the ingredient list, Hershey's Milk Chocolate bars contain PGPR, though the brand claims that the substance makes up less than 1% of any of its products. In addition to Hershey's, PGPR can be also found in a wide range of chocolate brands from Mars (the makers of Snickers and M&Ms) to Nestle and Cadbury. As production costs continue to rise, PGPR has become a go-to emulsifier for creating that smooth texture on a budget.
Although the use of PGPR isn't limited to the big-name manufacturers, many brands purposely do not use the ingredient. Ghirardelli Chocolate does not list PGPR among its ingredients. Neither does Lindt or Dove, although they use soy lecithin instead, which is also highly processed (in fact, a lawsuit against Lindt revealed that its status as a premium, artisanal chocolate brand may not be entirely reflected in its manufacturing process). However, while these ingredients may sound like something straight out of a chemistry class, and some people do prefer to avoid them, rest assured that the FDA and EFSA give PGPR the green light when eaten in small amounts. If you're worried, remember that the history of processed food is longer than you think, and not every ingredient that undergoes structural changes is necessarily dangerous.