I Tried Sundaes From McDonald's, Dairy Queen, And Sonic — This Was The Clear Winner

There's just something about the lure of a fast food restaurant's sweet treats, particularly the ice cream sundaes. For many of us, notes of nostalgia swirl throughout the twists and turns of soft-serve ice cream. For every fan of ice cream concoctions packed with varying inclusions and toppings, there are those of us who prefer the simplicity of an ice cream sundae in its truest form. I have vivid memories of my mom pulling into a fast food drive-thru and passing us our orders while we sat eagerly waiting in the backseat.

In addition to a bag of delights hot from the grill and fryer, she always made sure there was a sundae at the end, and it did not go unnoticed. Three of the most popular sundae slingers in the fast food game are McDonald's, Dairy Queen, and Sonic. All of them lean into the most uncomplicated forms of ice cream sundaes, providing a level playing field for comparison. Each of these fast food chains uses soft serve vanilla ice cream with a choice between a few flavored toppings. There is no bad sundae in the group, but there are little elements that make some better than others. I tried multiple ice cream sundaes from all three, and I'm ready to give you the scoop.