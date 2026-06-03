Why Old-School Drive-In Restaurants Have Nearly Died Out

Before there were drive-thrus, there were drive-ins. These restaurants had servers called carhops who would take orders from customers waiting in their cars, and were once a standard stop for meals on the go. At the peak of the trend, there were more than 4,000 drive-ins in America. These days, only around 250 old-fashioned drive-ins remain. Speaker-powered drive-thrus are simply more efficient, but drive-ins (the original car-centric fast-food joints) are still an important part of American history.

Texan entrepreneur Jesse G. Kirby is credited with inventing the drive-in restaurant. In 1921, Kerby opened the first drive-in Pig Stand in Dallas, Texas. By 1924, the restaurant had several locations in Texas and a smattering in other nearby states. One ad claimed that the Dallas locations alone served 50,000 sandwiches per week.

Its success served as a testament to its efficiency, and drive-ins took off. As copycats started popping up across America, restaurant owners competed to make quick-serve restaurants even quicker. Carhops strapped on roller skates to maximize speed while architects pioneered circular drive-ins that were designed to fit as many customers as possible.

In 1949, In-N-Out founder Harry Snyder invented drive-thru dining. He'd already opened the first In-N-Out location a year earlier, which featured a pull-up window where customers could place orders. The system was clunky, though. Snyder drew inspiration from a new, World War II-era invention, the intercoms on military ships, to create a two-way speaker for his restaurant. His system was smarter, faster, and more efficient, and set the standard for what would come.