Old-School Drive-In Restaurants That Are Worth The Trip
There's a special kind of magic in pulling up to a true drive-in restaurant. Not the quick-service copycats with drive up windows that actually make you exit your vehicle (the nerve!), but the real deal. The ones with neon signs glowing and carhops strolling (sometimes skating) between rows of parked cars while taking and delivering orders.
These restaurants are like living postcards from the 1940s through the 1960s. They're places where time slows down, where a burger and shake somehow taste better because you never left your seat, and where whole families have made memories for generations. While many drive-in establishments faded away when fast food took over, a devoted few remain. They've held on through wars, recessions, and changing tastes, keeping their curb service alive. Some even still serve you on roller skates.
So if you're ready to roll out and hit the road in search of these few real ones in all their Americana aesthetic and grease-stained glory, served with a side of nostalgia, here's a list of authentic, old-school drive-ins still doing it the way they always have.
Ardy & Ed's Drive In (Oshkosh, Wisconsin)
Pulling into Ardy & Ed's Drive In is like stepping into a time capsule. Since 1948, this Oshkosh gem has been serving classic American drive-in fare with carhop service that is as entertaining as it is delicious. What truly sets this spot apart is the servers on roller skates, gliding between rows of cars, trays balanced perfectly, delivering delicious food right to your car window.
The menu is like a love letter to 1950s diner culture, featuring burgers, fries, real draft root beer, and authentic fountain treats. For decades, locals have flocked here not just for the food, but for the experience of being served with a smile while seated in the comfort of their cars. Special events, like Summer Cruise Nights, bring families and classic cars into the parking lot, turning dining into a mini community festival.
News outlets and social media alike have celebrated the drive-in's enduring appeal. Videos of roller-skating servers delivering food to excited customers have gone viral, reminding everyone why this type of dining remains a beloved part of Americana. Pull up, roll down your window, and let Ardy & Ed's take you back in time while filling your stomach with perfectly classic comfort food, and maybe one of its iconic root beer floats, served only in a frosted glass of course.
(920) 231-5455
2413 South Main St, Oshkosh, WI 54902
Doumar's Cones & Barbecue (Norfolk, Virginia)
Doumar's Cones & Barbecue is a Norfolk institution known for being the birthplace of the waffle cone. The story goes that Abe Doumar created the first cone at the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, and today, his original waffle machine is still on display at Doumar's. While this piece of history alone is reason enough to visit, the true charm comes in the form of its carhop service that brings your order directly to your car.
The menu is delightfully straightforward: barbecue sandwiches, cheeseburgers (cheese served on both sides), thick-cut fries, and of course, ice cream cones. The old-school flavors are timeless, reflecting recipes that were perfected over decades. Locals and tourists alike rave about the rich, smoky pork barbecue and the fresh waffle cones, finding the experience both nostalgic and satisfying. Doumar is celebrated by media outlets for staying true to its roots, including marking its 120th anniversary as a historic culinary landmark.
Beyond food, the Norfolk drive-in embodies the nostalgia of a bygone era, helping time move just a little slower. Every visit is a celebration of Americana, frozen in time in the best way.
(757) 627-4163
1919 Monticello Ave, Norfolk, VA 23517
The Beacon Drive-In (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Since opening shortly after World War II, The Beacon Drive-In in Spartanburg has been delivering hearty meals and unforgettable experiences directly to customers' cars. The restaurant's curb service, or "curb hops" as it calls the mobile servers, ensures that diners never have to leave their vehicles.
The menu reads like a masterclass in indulgence. The Chili-Cheese A-Plenty is a signature dish: a chili-cheeseburger heaped high with sweet onion rings and golden french fries. Then there's the Sliced Pork A-Plenty, BBQ hash, and the indulgent Pig's Dinner, plus a banana split designed to feed a small army. And no trip here is complete without a cup of its "World Famous" Beacon Iced Tea, served Southern style, sweet, with a splash of lemon and packed with shaved ice.
And then there is the "A-Plenty" of it all. This style of generous portions was coined by the founder and dates back to the Great Depression, reflecting both ingenuity and generosity that still defines the menu today. Visiting The Beacon is a celebration of Southern comfort, hospitality, and nostalgia that you can taste with every bite.
(864) 585-9387
255 John B. White, Sr. Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29306
Superdawg Drive-in (Chicago, Illinois)
Superdawg Drive-In has been a beloved Chicago mainstay since 1948, serving up classic Chicago-style hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and creamy sundaes in a drive-in experience that is delightfully retro. What makes it instantly recognizable are the 12-foot hot dog mascots on the roof, named Maurie and Flaurie after the founders, who greet visitors as they pull in. From the call box, you place your order, and a carhop delivers your meal in a fun, retro-decorated box — a perfect nod to mid-century Americana.
The menu stays true to its roots. The Superdawg itself is a Chicago-style all-beef hot dog served with all the proper fixings on a poppyseed bun. Other well-known items include Superburgers, Whoopskidog (a spin on Romanian, Hungarian, or Polish sausage), and its iconic Supersundaes. Superdawg has been featured across social, national, and local media for maintaining this authentic experience, particularly its carhop service.
Visiting Superdawg is like stepping into a living postcard from 1950s Chicago. The neon glow of the signage, the excitement of ordering through a call box, and the joy of having food delivered directly to your car makes it a culinary and cultural experience.
(773) 763-0660
6363 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60646
Sycamore Drive-In (Bethel, Connecticut)
Sycamore Drive-In in Bethel, Connecticut, has been a bastion of curbside service since 1948, preserving the 1950s drive-in experience for more than seven decades. Pulling in, you'll notice the neon signage, no-frills facade, and efficient carhops who have made eating in your car a pleasure for generations. The menu highlights here include 100% sirloin burgers ground daily onsite, milkshakes made the old-fashioned way with whole milk and real ice cream (none of those artificial or added syrup milkshake shenanigans others are selling), and the root beer float (of course made with its own root beer crafted onsite).
Sycamore Drive-In has stood the test of time when it comes to food trends that have come and gone, as well as those countless fast food chains that have popped up over the years. Celebrating its 75th anniversary, it is clear that locals recognize it has something special to offer. For diners, it's a rare opportunity to experience true 1950s drive-in culture, where the focus is on friendly service, flavorful comfort food, and keeping the past alive.
(203) 748-2716
282 Greenwood Ave, Bethel, CT 06801
Johnnie's Drive In (Tupelo, Mississippi)
Opened in Tupelo, Mississippi in 1945, Johnnie's Drive-In is a classic restaurants that still features authentic carhop service, delivering burgers, fries, and shakes right to your car window. But the history here isn't just about food. It's also a connection to music history. Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'n' Roll, reportedly enjoyed meals here and even had a favorite booth in the dining area, which is now dedicated to him, allowing visitors a tangible link to a pop culture icon.
Patrons sense they are stepping back in time thanks to neon signs and friendly carhops that make everything feel authentically 1940s and '50s. The menu highlights include all the classics of burgers and fries, plus more regional finds, like barbecue, country-fried steak, toasted cheese, pimento cheese, and the doughburger. This latter item is especially intriguing, dating back to when rationing was still happening, and in order to make beef last longer, it was combined with flour before cooking. The fact that it is still served this way today via doughburgers is just one more nod to the past that keeps history alive in a deeply delicious way.
Pulling up to Johnnie's, you can practically hear the echo of rockabilly music and the laughter of generations enjoying the same American classics. It's a place where history, food, and community intersect.
facebook.com/Johnnies-Drive-In
(662) 842-6748
908 E Main St, Tupelo, MS 38804
Mac's Steak in the Rough (Albuquerque, New Mexico)
If you're looking for a slice of 1960s drive-in culture, Mac's Steak in the Rough in Albuquerque delivers. This iconic spot has been serving car-side for decades, maintaining the classic carhop experience of the golden age of American drive-ins that has become increasingly rare.
Mac's specializes in many things, among them being its taquitos, onion rings, milkshakes, and "limeade so sour it will cross your eyes." An onsite intercom facilitates carhops bringing meals directly to cars, making the dining experience interactive and charming. There is just something special about that authentic touch of having food served in this classic, personable way.
Beyond food, Mac's seems to be a social institution. Photos of past decades and memorabilia line the walls, showing just how deeply embedded this drive-in is in Albuquerque's community. Dining here is like stepping into a living museum of Americana, where burgers are hot, fries are golden, and the culture of car-side service thrives.
(505) 888-3611
4515 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Val's Drive-In (Lewiston, Maine)
A classic New England drive-in located in Lewiston, Maine, Val's Drive-In is a family-friendly spot that continues to offer authentic carhop service. Established decades ago, Val's is a place where generations of families have enjoyed meals under neon lights, soaking in the warm summer air.
The menu is straightforward and comforting, featuring classic American fare. Burgers are juicy, hot dogs are grilled to perfection, and fries are golden and crisp. There is even a unique offering of authentic poutine and its delicious homemade root beer that rounds out the menu of old-school favorites. The continued popularity of this family-run establishment shows that patrons seem to enjoy the food and appreciate the friendly staff, the timeless vibe, and the sense of community fostered by the outdoor dining experience.
Val's carhop service allows diners to relax in their cars while still enjoying attentive service. For those seeking a genuine 1950s-style drive-in experience, Val's delivers both food and a hearty dose of nostalgia, making each visit memorable.
(207) 784-5592
925 Sabattus St, Lewiston, ME 04240
Highland Park Drive In (Williamsburg, Kentucky)
A little slice of Americana tucked away where you least expect it is exactly what you'll find at Highland Park Drive In, a family-owned gem nestled in the foothills of Appalachia. Pull up and stay cozy in your car, because here the tradition of curbside carhop service is still alive and well. A friendly server comes right to your window to jot down your order, the way it's been done for decades, or you can stretch your legs and enjoy the picnic tables shaded by the trees.
The menu is simple but packed with flavor, with everything cooked fresh to order. The homemade chili dogs are perfectly messy and loaded just right, while the corn dogs, fries, and burgers are staples that never seem to disappoint. The Philly cheesesteak is another favorite, bringing a little East Coast flair to Appalachian country, and don't even think about leaving without one of its thick, creamy milkshakes.
What makes Highland Park shine isn't just the food. This is the kind of place where friends can gather at picnic tables for long chats, all while carhops bring smiles along with every tray. You could say it's a small-town drive-in with big-time heart.
facebook.com/HighlandParkDriveIn
(606) 549-0410
496 US-25W, Williamsburg, KY 40769
Jerry's Curb Service (Beaver, Pennsylvania)
Step back into 1947 without ever leaving your car at Jerry's Curb Service in Beaver Falls, one of Pennsylvania's very first drive-thru restaurants. Long before fast food chains took over the highways, Jerry's was already perfecting the art of quick, classic American eats delivered with a personal touch. Today, it still stands as one of the few remaining authentic drive-in restaurants with true carhop service.
The system is straight from a classic teeny bopper movie playbook: pull into a space, scan the menu board brimming with favorites, and when you're ready, turn on your headlights. That's the cue for a carhop to zip over, ready to take your order right from your window. It's a ritual that's as much about nostalgia as it is about convenience.
Juicy burgers, zesty hot sausage, and cheesy Philly cheesesteaks headline the menu, while die-hard fans will tell you the real magic happens when you order steak and fries with extra Jerry's sauce. And if your appetite's really calling, add a Dorsey, a local favorite that seals the deal on any visit.
Whether it's your first trip or you're a seasoned diner there, Jerry's Curb Service will strike you as being a time capsule on wheels, where both good food and Beaver County's history is served up ... and that's something.
facebook.com/Jerrys-Curb-Service
(724) 774-4727
1521 Riverside Dr, Beaver, PA 15009
Red Rabbit Drive-In (Duncannon, Pennsylvania)
Cruising along Route 322 in Perry County, you'll spot a sign inviting you to "Make the Red Rabbit a Habit." More than a catchy motto, it's been somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy of sorts. Since 1964, the Red Rabbit Drive-In, has been a family-run gem that gained a loyal following by serving up small-town Americana with carhop flair. Ownership has been passed down through the family over the generations, keeping the tradition alive without skipping a beat.
Here's how it works: pull into the lot, find a spot, and keep your headlights on. That's the signal. A carhop will appear at your window, take your order, and later return balancing a tray full of goodness. There is no fuss, just you, your meal, and maybe a few outdoor picnic tables if you'd rather stretch your legs.
The made-when-ordered menu, delivered with 1950s charm and small-town pride, hosts highlights like the Bunny Burger, a juicy signature sandwich best paired with Bunny Dusted Fries (with Red Rabbit's own top-secret seasoning magic). Add in ham or pork BBQ, crab cakes, and thick milkshakes, and you've got yourself a drive-in feast. Wash it down with an icy birch beer or a float, and don't leave without a soft-serve cone or sundae.
(717) 834-4696
60 Benvenue Rd, Duncannon, PA 17020
Snow White Drive-In (Lebanon, Tennessee)
If you're cruising down West Main Street in Lebanon, there's a good chance you'll be drawn to the glow of the Wilson County institution that is the Snow White Drive In. Family-owned and operated since its opening in the 1950s, this spot feels like it's straight out of the iconic "American Graffiti" film, a place where nostalgia meets a tray full of comfort food, delivered right to your car window. The routine is delightfully retro: pull into the lot, flash your headlights, and wait as a carhop glides over to your window to take your order.
The menu offers a home-cooked feel that features favorites like farm-fresh beef burgers, hot dogs, crisp onion rings, and creamy milkshakes that taste like pure childhood. You can also dig into hearty meat-and-three plates alongside hand-pulled, slow-smoked BBQ, and dessert classics like homemade banana pudding. Patrons especially love the weekly Cruise-Ins during the summers, where you can gather alongside neighbors, show off your snazzy classic car, and enjoy amazing food and music.
(615) 443-4299
1714 W Main St, Lebanon, TN 37087