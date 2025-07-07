Why The Order In Which You Top A Chicago-Style Hot Dog Matters (From A Chicagoan)

If there's one thing you take away from reading this, never forget this one rule: Put the mustard on first. This is a non-negotiable. The mustard acts as an anchor for the looser toppings. If it's on top of everything, you're going to get the mustard all over your fingers and face. A Chicago-style hot dog is supposed to be a joyful experience, not one you finish angrily thanks to an ill-placed condiment.

Now that you have the mustard directly on top of the hot dog, use a spoon and place your desired amount of onions on one side of the bun. Now put the relish on the opposite side, creating a sort of wet condiment bed. Tuck the tomatoes in between the bun and the hot dog (it's up to you which side). The cut of the tomatoes here is crucial. The ideal cut is a flat half-circle since a wedge will force the top of the bun open, weakening the bottom hinge of the bun which can easily tear apart.

Next, put the pickle spear on top — but do it skin side up. (There's a reason for this which I'll explain later.) Tuck as many sport peppers as you like neatly along the side of the pickle and sprinkle a light amount of grassy celery salt on top. All done. Your first dog might look a little sloppy, but if you have your topping station prepared you already have an assembly area that can pump out a ton more. You'll get better with each subsequent dog.