How To Order A Chicago-Style Hot Dog At Five Guys

Five Guys is known for its burgers, but its hot dogs deserve as much attention — especially if you know how to hack the toppings. Five Guys lets you customize your hot dog with as many free toppings as you want, so with the right choices, you can build something close to a classic Chicago-style hot dog without paying extra for the fixings. Why aim for a Chicago dog? Well, because it's delicious.

People love Chicago-style hot dogs because they're deeply rooted in the city's history and culture. They became popular during the Great Depression, when hot dog stands offered an affordable, filling meal for working-class Chicagoans. The Chicago-style dog also represents the city's immigrant influences, as the toppings reflect diverse culinary traditions. Over time, the combination of toppings became synonymous with Chicago, and the "no ketchup" rule became a quirky part of the city's food culture.

We're talking about an all-beef hot dog on a steamed poppy-seed bun, topped with mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato slices, a pickle spear, Chicago's favorite hot pepper, the sport pepper, and a sprinkle of celery salt. While Five Guys doesn't offer sport peppers or a poppy-seed bun — its buns are soft and slightly sweet – you can get pretty close by adding the other toppings.

The best part is that Five Guys hot dogs are split and grilled, which gives them a nice crispy texture that makes every bite better. Now, let's break down how to order your Chicago-style dog at Five Guys.