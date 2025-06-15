Prevent Your Hot Dogs From Bursting With A Bit Of Temperature Control

Despite being a staple of American cookouts, it's actually possible to screw up hot dogs while making them at home if you aren't careful. Those franks often split wide open as they cook, an annoyance that makes it impossible to achieve the perfect level of doneness for a hot dog.

To some, hot dogs bursting is just a natural part of making them. But for Mike Williams, the vice president of sales and marketing at Kenyon Grills, it doesn't have to be this way. He explained that you can avoid this phenomenon entirely on the grill by just being conscious of how you are managing the heat.

"Although high heat can get you a crispy dog if that's what you like, it can also cause them to split if the exterior cooks too quickly and pressure builds inside. That's most likely to happen if you're cooking over a direct flame," Williams explained to The Takeout. "High heat itself isn't the issue; it's how evenly that heat is distributed," he clarified. Simply overcooking your franks can also lead to splitting. As for the best way to grill your hot dogs evenly, arranging your charcoal properly may be the key to success that you are missing.