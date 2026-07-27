5 Best Cuts Of Beef For Home Cooks Learning To Grill

People have been preparing meat over open flames ever since humans could make fire, but cooking steak still sometimes intimidates folks new to grilling. Given how expensive they can be compared to other types of meat, it's no wonder some might opt to play it safe during a cookout and simply cook burgers on the grill rather than sacrifice a precious piece of beef just for educational purposes. But like many other things in life, practice makes perfect, and starting with cuts of meat that are easier to manage than others is the best way to ensure buying steaks at the grocery store doesn't amount to harvesting wisdom from ruined beef.

The problem is that many people who are just learning the ropes often might come home from the supermarket with something that looked appetizing but is actually a beef cut that should be kept far away from the grill, like brisket. Fortunately for all the grilling newbies out there, The Takeout reached out to an expert to get a general idea about what to seek out. Jenk McBrain, the owner of JD Meats & Seafood, shared a few examples that are more forgiving than others, so folks can get some practice in and also enjoy a terrific meal. Here are the five best cuts of meat beginners should keep an eye out for when sourcing their heroes of the grill.