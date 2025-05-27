The Affordable Steak Bobby Flay Loves To Grill
Expert chefs don't need expensive meat to make great steak on the grill; they know how to make the most of a cheaper cut to produce amazing results. For Bobby Flay, the best cost-effective cut is the hanger steak, which has that name because it's said to "hang" from the cow's diaphragm between the loin and the ribs. This slice of beef also resides at the top of our list of the best budget-friendly steak cuts, and for good reason. This versatile but underutilized piece of meat can be made incredibly tender and flavorful with the correct marinade and seasonings.
Flay speaks about his love of cooking hanger steaks on the grill in a clip from Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" (via Facebook). "It has a wonderful flavor," he remarks. "It's actually called the butcher's filet." The latter comment specifically alludes to the fact that butchers have long been fans of this delicious cut. A cow only has one hanger. So rather than sell it to customers, butchers would often save it for themselves.
How Bobby Flay prepares his hanger steaks for the grill
How you prepare your hanger steak is an important part of whether it comes out great. If you plan to cook it on the grill or in a broiler, a marinade can be incredibly useful. If you choose to go that route, know that steak marinades only require three key ingredients (and about 30 minutes of wait time) to be effective. They should include a salty component, some oil, and an acid. Achieving that could be as simple as mixing soy sauce, olive oil, and lime juice. However, you could choose different ingredients (such as orange juice or coconut aminos) and incorporate various seasonings. So don't be afraid to experiment.
You don't have to opt for a marinade, however. In the "BBQ Brawl" clip, Bobby Flay relies on a mixture of seasonings and spices that he uses as a rub. He coats the steak in avocado oil, salt, and pepper before rubbing in a mixture of cumin, mustard powder, coriander, paprika, ground fennel, a touch of brown sugar, salt, and black pepper. This creates a flavorful crust. The meat is likely cooked to medium, which is Flay's preferred doneness for burgers and steak. Afterward, he sprinkles some more salt on the hanger as it rests to complete the dish.