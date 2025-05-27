The Affordable Steak Bobby Flay Loves To Grill

Expert chefs don't need expensive meat to make great steak on the grill; they know how to make the most of a cheaper cut to produce amazing results. For Bobby Flay, the best cost-effective cut is the hanger steak, which has that name because it's said to "hang" from the cow's diaphragm between the loin and the ribs. This slice of beef also resides at the top of our list of the best budget-friendly steak cuts, and for good reason. This versatile but underutilized piece of meat can be made incredibly tender and flavorful with the correct marinade and seasonings.

Flay speaks about his love of cooking hanger steaks on the grill in a clip from Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" (via Facebook). "It has a wonderful flavor," he remarks. "It's actually called the butcher's filet." The latter comment specifically alludes to the fact that butchers have long been fans of this delicious cut. A cow only has one hanger. So rather than sell it to customers, butchers would often save it for themselves.