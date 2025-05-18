The Controversial Way Bobby Flay Prefers His Burgers

Despite the difference between medium rare burgers and medium burgers only being around 10 degrees — medium-rare burgers are cooked to an internal temperature of 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit, while medium burgers are cooked to 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit — the two variations are considered vastly different from one another. And while many chefs and foodies prefer medium-rare to the more thoroughly-cooked alternative, Bobby Flay has never been afraid to tout medium as the ideal doneness of the perfect cheeseburger.

Flay explained why he prefers cooking medium burgers in an interview with Mashed, where he stated his case against medium-rare burgers as a whole. Ultimately, the chef believes medium-rare burgers simply can't accomplish as much flavor-wise as medium burgers can. "One of the great things about a burger is the juiciness of it all," the enduring Food Network stalwart shared, "If the fat doesn't melt, you're not going to get that juiciness. You're just going to get a lot of very rare meat that's not that juicy."