The Dangerous Wagyu Steak Grilling Mistake That Could Quickly End Your Cookout

If you get the opportunity to cook authentic Wagyu beef on the grill, it's quite important that you know how to properly handle this high-quality piece of meat. Wagyu — which is beef that comes from one of four Japanese breeds of cows — is as juicy and marbled as it is expensive, making any mistake on the grill an incredibly costly one. However, if you aren't specifically careful about flare-ups due to the meat's fat content, it could land you in some serious danger while manning the grill.

We discussed why Wagyu steaks can put you in a precarious situation with Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue, who warned against being a passive grillmaster with the beef. "You have to really pay attention to the meat while it's cooking," Kook advises. "My best advice is to pay attention to the grill at all times. As the fat renders and drips, this is what causes the sudden fire flare-ups." Thus, while grilling is ultimately one of the easier methods of cooking, making Wagyu requires you to stay focused throughout the entire process. "This is not your average meat due to price and fat content, and it deserves constant attention on the grill!" Kook adds.