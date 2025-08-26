The Dangerous Wagyu Steak Grilling Mistake That Could Quickly End Your Cookout
If you get the opportunity to cook authentic Wagyu beef on the grill, it's quite important that you know how to properly handle this high-quality piece of meat. Wagyu — which is beef that comes from one of four Japanese breeds of cows — is as juicy and marbled as it is expensive, making any mistake on the grill an incredibly costly one. However, if you aren't specifically careful about flare-ups due to the meat's fat content, it could land you in some serious danger while manning the grill.
We discussed why Wagyu steaks can put you in a precarious situation with Russell Kook, Executive Chef at The Bellevue, who warned against being a passive grillmaster with the beef. "You have to really pay attention to the meat while it's cooking," Kook advises. "My best advice is to pay attention to the grill at all times. As the fat renders and drips, this is what causes the sudden fire flare-ups." Thus, while grilling is ultimately one of the easier methods of cooking, making Wagyu requires you to stay focused throughout the entire process. "This is not your average meat due to price and fat content, and it deserves constant attention on the grill!" Kook adds.
How to prevent flare-ups when grilling Wagyu steak
So, while it's vital to stay vigilant while grilling Wagyu, it's arguably just as important to know exactly how to handle and, ideally, prevent these flare-ups in the first place. For Kook, there are two steps you need that relate to the grill you're using and not the steak itself. "Avoid overcrowding on the grill. Give your meat the proper space to cook," he says, before adding, "Don't ever cook on a dirty grill. Take the time to clean and prep your grill properly. This is essential! Residual grease is a big reason for fire flare-ups."
As for the act of cooking the Wagyu steak itself, using the two-zone grilling method — which is arguably the best grilling setup — can keep your grill from flaring up and keep you out of harm's way. "I keep one side hot and another side even hotter. One side cooks the meat while the other is good for searing," Kook reveals. "It allows you to cook the meat without burning, but also achieve a nice sear easily." And remember, Wagyu steak cooks faster than other types of beef, so try your best to avoid overcooking by keeping track of its internal temperature as it cooks, and take it off the grill just before it achieves your desired level of doneness.