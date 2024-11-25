9 Fast Food Restaurants That Actually Cook Their Burgers On A Grill
The origins of fast food burger restaurants can be traced back to the opening of White Castle in 1921. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, White Castle is known for its small, square burgers called sliders. Fast food giants including McDonald's and Burger King have also made their unique mark on the industry, opening their doors for business in 1948 and 1954, respectively. McDonald's streamlined its operations with the "Speedee Service System," setting the standard for efficiency and consistency within the fast food industry. Meanwhile, Burger King set itself apart with flame-grilled burgers, launching its signature Whopper in 1957.
Today, fast food burger restaurants have evolved into a global phenomenon, with a presence in even the most remote corners of the world. However, as consumer expectations have changed, so have fast food production methods. Most chains prioritize speed and high turnover, which means that their burger patties are often cooked on flat-top griddles or in high-speed conveyor ovens. Luckily, some fast food restaurants still make their burgers the old-fashioned way, grilling them over an open flame.
Ready for a hint of smokiness in your burger? Take a look at our list of fast food restaurants that still prepare their burgers on a grill.
The Habit Burger Grill
True to its name, The Habit Burger Grill char-grills its burger patties on an open flame. As such, it's no mistake that all the chain's burgers feature the word "char" in their name. Take, for example, the Double Char with Cheese, the Teriyaki Char with Cheese, or the Portabella Char with portabella mushrooms.
The Habit Burger Grill was already char-grilling its burgers when the joint first opened in 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. Catering to university students, the restaurant served burgers, sandwiches, salads, and tuna steaks that were also prepared on an open flame. In fact, the word is that when The Habit Burger Grill first opened for business in Goleta, the aroma of char-grilled beef could be smelled all over the city.
The smoky aroma and flavor of The Habit Burger Grill's char-grilled burgers keep diners coming back for more. With more than 380 locations across the U.S. and the world, the chain has built a solid reputation for quality fare. In fact, The Habit Burger Grill's Double Char burger was recently voted No. 1 by a panel of self-proclaimed experts at USA Today.
BGR
There is a good reason why BGR stands for Burgers Grilled Right. Unlike many other burger chains that cook their burgers on conveyor belts, BGR puts extra care into the preparation of its beef patties. To be more specific, each patty is cooked to order on an open flame. The chain offers gourmet options like The Wagyu Wellington, Mushroom Swiss, and Pretzel Bacon Cheese, as well as customizable burgers with ingredients like applewood bacon, guacamole, caramelized onions, and provolone cheese.
Having first opened its doors in 2008 in Bethesda, Maryland, BGR's beef patties have undergone some changes since the restaurant's inception — unfortunately, not for the better. The first BGR burgers were made with a blend of short ribs, prime brisket, and sirloin, sourced from Pennsylvania cattle raised on grass and finished with grain. Although popular, these patties ultimately proved too expensive, forcing BGR to source cheaper beef from a large commercial beef-grinding facility.
BGR's burgers have received a mixed reception from diners, with some enjoying their smoky, grilled flavor and others criticizing their quality. On a positive note, one diner says that the chain's burgers are the best they have ever tasted. However, not everybody has been as impressed, with one customer lamenting: "What happened to this place? Used to be juicy burgers cooked to order piled with fresh toppings. Tonight we did 2 burger meals and they were disgusting. Dry, gray, thin, hard, cold, burnt patties."
Burger King
The story of Burger King's flame-grilled burgers can be traced back to the restaurant's inception in 1954 in Miami, Florida. Right from day one, the restaurant's co-founders, James McLamore and David Edgerton, used real fire to imbue their beef patties with the distinct smoky flavor that's still instantly recognizable today. That said, today not all Burger King restaurants adhere to traditional flame-grilling methods, with some locations actually using a fully enclosed broiler that works like an oven.
Burger King's iconic Whopper appeared on its menu in 1957. Initially priced at $0.37, it quickly became the chain's most recognizable item. This was a full decade before McDonald's signature Big Mac made its debut in 1967. Unlike Burger King, McDonald's doesn't grill any of its patties, but rather cooks them on an electric grill equipped with dual plates, using a clamshell grilling method that heats the meat from both the top and bottom simultaneously.
Not just flame-grilled, Burger King's patties are made with 100% beef. In addition, the patties are free of preservatives, fillers, and additives. The chain's attention to detail has earned it high marks from many diners.
Back Yard Burgers
Don't worry if you have never heard of Back Yard Burgers — it's a common story. The restaurant is a regional chain, with only nine locations in the Southeastern U.S. Founded in 1987, in Cleveland, Mississippi, the restaurant originally operated as a drive-thru. While the chain did well early on, it later struggled financially, filing for bankruptcy twice — once in 2012 and again in 2023. Having downsized from close to 200 locations in the late 2000s to just nine locations today, it's hard to predict how much longer the restaurant chain will remain afloat.
Back Yard Burgers' decline can't be attributed to a lack of quality. All of its burgers at Back Yard Burgers are made with flame-grilled, 100% Black Angus patties. Just some of the chain's char-grilled burger offerings include Bacon Cheddar, Mushroom Swiss, and Southwest BBQ. The restaurant also flame-grills its chicken sandwiches and hot dogs.
Standing as a testament to its dedicated fan base, some burger enthusiasts have remarked on the chain's gradual disappearance. A case in point is one Reddit user who says: "There used to be one in my area and I loved it. Tasty, juicy burgers with produce a step above what a normal fast food place would put on a burger." Another customer shares this sentiment, complaining, "Sounds like a lot of us have the same problem — used to have [a Back Yard Burger] (or more, in my case) close, now have to travel an impractical distance to get to one."
Portillo's Hot Dogs
Portillo's Hot Dogs is famous for its — surprise — hot dogs. In fact, diners can choose from seven different hot dog types, ranging from the Char-Grilled Polish Sausage to the Plant-Based Garden Dog. The chain also serves 10 different burgers, with ⅓-pound beef patties char-broiled over an open flame. The most recent addition to the restaurant's burger lineup is the Rodeo Burger, which debuted in 2023. The Single Rodeo Burger and the Double Rodeo Burger feature one or two beef patties, bacon, American cheese, red onion, and onion rings — all nestled in a brioche bun.
With around 90 locations, Portillo's Hot Dogs isn't resting on its laurels. In fact, last year, the company announced plans to open another 800 restaurants and 120 smaller eateries in the near future. While the chain is planning to streamline its kitchens and reduce the number of its employees, it hasn't announced any changes to the composition or preparation of its burger patties.
The opinions about the burgers at Portillo's Hot Dogs are divided, with some customers praising them and others feeling that they fall short of the mark. On the upside, one happy reviewer notes: "I love the charbroiled flavor that they get on the meat! So delicious. Adding bacon on it is always a great option!" However, not everyone is as taken with the burgers, with one diner saying: "The burger was disappointing; the grill imparted the beef with a nasty dirty grill taste."
Dairy Queen
While we can't be sure if your local Dairy Queen grills its burger patties, there is a chance that it uses a flame broiler to prepare them. According to one Reddit user, the equipment used by Dairy Queen at different locations varies. "It depends on the store, my store actually has a flat top grill but some have the NIECO grill," they say. Regardless of the preparation method, the chain serves 100% beef patties without any additives or fillers. Interestingly, the Dairy Queen was once accused of making its burger patties with human flesh. This claim gained so much publicity that a county coroner had to officially debunk it.
Established in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, the first Dairy Queen specialized in soft serve cones and sundaes. At the time, an ice cream cone was priced at just $0.05, while sundaes cost 8 cents. The restaurant didn't start serving grilled burgers until 2005, and today offers five different burger options, including the Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe and the Mushroom Cheeseburger. Despite the menu addition, Dairy Queen remains best known for its soft serve and Blizzard treats, which blend soft serve ice cream with various mix-ins such as cookies, nuts, and brownies.
Carl's Jr.
The story of Carl's Jr. began in 1941, when Carl N. Karcher and his wife Margaret purchased a hot dog cart for $326. The restaurant's claim to fame — burgers — didn't appear on its menu until 1945, when the duo opened the first Carl's Drive-in Barbecue in 1945. The first two Carl's Jr. restaurants opened for business in 1956.
The restaurant has char-broiled its burger patties on an open flame from day one, as explained by Brad Haley, the chief marketing officer at Carl's Jr.'s parent company, CKE Restaurants, in an interview with The Orange County Register. "A lot of early pioneers used flat grills. [...] Opened [in] 1945, the full-service restaurant (Carl's Drive-in Barbecue in Anaheim) was flame-cooking burgers. [Carl N. Karcher] was delivering burgers people loved because they were cooked over flame," he says.
Today, CKE Restaurants operates more than 1,000 Carl's Jr. locations across the U.S., with the strongest foothold in California, Arizona, and Oregon. The restaurant serves a huge range of char-broiled burgers, including the Big Angus El Diablo, the California Classic Double Cheeseburger, and the Double Guacamole Bacon Burger. And just like in the old days, the burger patties are still prepared over an open flame. "We [use gas-powered] chain broilers. It looks like a mesh chain. Patties are put on one end and cook over an open flame," Haley says.
Hardee's
Just like Carl's Jr., Hardee's falls under the umbrella of CKE Restaurants. This means that the two chains share many similarities in their menus, including their char-broiled burgers. However, despite all that they have in common, the two restaurants have very different histories. Hardee's first opened its doors in 1960 with a menu featuring 15-cent hamburgers, $0.10 fries, and $0.20 milkshakes. In the 1970s, the chain expanded its menu to include a range of made-from-scratch biscuits, which are still some of its most popular offerings. Hardee's was acquired by CKE Restaurants in 1997 and today boasts over 1,800 locations in the U.S.
The char-broiled burgers at Hardee's have received largely positive feedback from customers. One reviewer calls Hardee's "the best burger chain," adding, "The [burger] was so good. The patty was beefy, juicy, with a bit of char." Another diner shares this view, saying, "Hardee's wins in the burger department. The char-broiled [preparation method] gives the meat flavor."
Cook Out
Founded in Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1989, Cook Out only started expanding outside the state in 2010. Today, the casual restaurant operates more than 300 locations across the Southeast. The low-key chain is popular for its no-frills approach, affordable prices, and extensive menu. Aside from its impressive range of milkshakes, Cook Out serves hot dogs, sandwiches, and a variety of chicken dishes. The restaurant also specializes in "fresh homemade char-grilled hamburgers," with the beef for the burgers ground, pattied, and delivered to individual restaurants on a daily basis.
The chain's burger options include the likes of the Cook Out Style burger with homemade chili, coleslaw, onion, and mustard, and the Out West Style featuring bacon, pickles, onion, barbecue sauce, and mayonnaise. So how do Cook Out's handhelds measure up against other burger offerings in the fast food world? Many burger aficionados are convinced that Cook Out's burgers manage to hold their own, with one diner saying, "I love me some Cook Out burgers. I get them every time I'm in Georgia." Another customer agrees, commenting, "[I] love Cook Out, I always get a tray with a big double burger, a chicken quesadilla, and fries! [It's] so affordable too."