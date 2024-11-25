9 Fast Food Restaurants That Actually Cook Their Burgers On A Grill

The origins of fast food burger restaurants can be traced back to the opening of White Castle in 1921. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, White Castle is known for its small, square burgers called sliders. Fast food giants including McDonald's and Burger King have also made their unique mark on the industry, opening their doors for business in 1948 and 1954, respectively. McDonald's streamlined its operations with the "Speedee Service System," setting the standard for efficiency and consistency within the fast food industry. Meanwhile, Burger King set itself apart with flame-grilled burgers, launching its signature Whopper in 1957.

Today, fast food burger restaurants have evolved into a global phenomenon, with a presence in even the most remote corners of the world. However, as consumer expectations have changed, so have fast food production methods. Most chains prioritize speed and high turnover, which means that their burger patties are often cooked on flat-top griddles or in high-speed conveyor ovens. Luckily, some fast food restaurants still make their burgers the old-fashioned way, grilling them over an open flame.

Ready for a hint of smokiness in your burger? Take a look at our list of fast food restaurants that still prepare their burgers on a grill.