Never Overcook A T-Bone Steak Again With This Cooking Method

A T-bone steak is a thick cut of beef, to the point that it's often considered two different cuts combined into one massive T-shape. Split it apart and you'll have both a New York strip and a tenderloin. Being such a heavy, fatty cut, it's challenging to cook and takes a while before it's ready. This leaves a lot of time to overcook by accident, which is daunting for such a popular, expensive cut of meat. Some chefs suggest that cooking a T-bone via sous vide can be easier, but will this get you a good quality steak at the end? We asked chef Sam Hazen, the executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood.

Although he clarified that sous vide is not how he personally prefers to cook steak, Hazen said, "It's a great method for thicker cuts like rib eyes, T-bones, and cowboy chops. Sous vide will ensure perfect cooking from end to end and prevent overcooking. It also simplifies the process by only having to do a final fast sear on the outside for a great crust." Due to the extremely precise way that sous vide cooks steak, the harder-to-reach insides of a thick steak will be evenly cooked just like the exterior. If you've never given it a shot, sous vide cooking really is for everyone and it's less fancy than it sounds: The term simply refers to placing food in a sealed bag and submerging it in water while lightly cooking it.