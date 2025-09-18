The Popular Cut Of Meat That's Overpriced For What It's Worth

Listen, we know it's not easy out there. Things that were once cheap aren't so cheap anymore — which means the things that already weren't cheap are just downright expensive now. That means, if you're looking for a quality cut of meat for dinner, you'll want to get the most bang for your buck. With that in mind, you might find yourself tempted by a T-bone steak (also known as a porterhouse). On one side of the bone, you get a strip steak; on the other, you get a piece of tenderloin, also known as filet mignon. That's two for the price of one, right? Well, not so fast. We talked to Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers in Ontario, and he told us that the T-bone steak is the most overpriced option.

Waldron admitted that his distaste may be somewhat personal — "I'm not a fan of the two cuts that make up that particular steak as it is" — but he especially took issue with the way it encourages you to cook two different kinds of steak at once without regard to proper cook time. "I also disagree with cooking two very different muscles the same way, with a bone that only runs interference with getting the best out of each cut," he said. "A filet and a strip should be treated as individual cuts, not one and the same." It's similar to how a chicken cooks unevenly in the oven if you don't spatchcock it; if you're not careful, by the time the strip is done, the filet may end up overcooked.