The Popular Cut Of Meat That's Overpriced For What It's Worth
Listen, we know it's not easy out there. Things that were once cheap aren't so cheap anymore — which means the things that already weren't cheap are just downright expensive now. That means, if you're looking for a quality cut of meat for dinner, you'll want to get the most bang for your buck. With that in mind, you might find yourself tempted by a T-bone steak (also known as a porterhouse). On one side of the bone, you get a strip steak; on the other, you get a piece of tenderloin, also known as filet mignon. That's two for the price of one, right? Well, not so fast. We talked to Jamie Waldron, owner of J. Waldron Butchers in Ontario, and he told us that the T-bone steak is the most overpriced option.
Waldron admitted that his distaste may be somewhat personal — "I'm not a fan of the two cuts that make up that particular steak as it is" — but he especially took issue with the way it encourages you to cook two different kinds of steak at once without regard to proper cook time. "I also disagree with cooking two very different muscles the same way, with a bone that only runs interference with getting the best out of each cut," he said. "A filet and a strip should be treated as individual cuts, not one and the same." It's similar to how a chicken cooks unevenly in the oven if you don't spatchcock it; if you're not careful, by the time the strip is done, the filet may end up overcooked.
Some other cuts that may be worth the price
So maybe you'll skip over the T-bone when you see it at the supermarket, but what kind of cut should you get instead if you're willing to splurge? Well, although Jamie Waldron said he wasn't a huge fan of filet when talking about it in the context of a T-bone, he does admit that it can be worth the price depending on what kind of experience you're after. "It's been merchandised for what it is: a tender, opulent eating experience. In the right hands, it lives up to that reputation." If you're after a flavorful experience, you might not go for the filet mignon, which another purveyor of meat said was a steakhouse cut worth avoiding. But if you're looking for something delicate that melts in your mouth, it could very well be the move.
But if you'd prefer something more robust, Waldron has you covered. "I also believe a prime rib roast is the king of all beef cuts," he said. "Again, prepared correctly, it offers the best insight into that particular carcass and is a showcase of the farmers' hard work." Now, this is considerably more expensive than even a filet mignon, but if you have the money, there are few things more meaty and rewarding than a prime rib roast. Just make sure to cut it properly.