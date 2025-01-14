Here's How You Should Cut Bone-In Prime Rib
Certain cuts of meat demand expertise when handling, particularly fine cuts like filet mignon, ribeye, wagyu, and today's guest, prime rib (not to be confused with rib roast). These meats are typically expensive, tender, and rich in flavor. You absolutely want to know the do's and don'ts before you cook with them, so you don't butcher the cut (in a bad way) or waste your money. All that being said, cutting prime rib is easier than you'd think with the right technique.
When slicing bone-in prime rib the biggest mistake people make is not removing the bones before carving. Though it could seem like a good idea to carve it straight from the roast, leaving the bones in actually makes things way harder than they need to be. You could end up with uneven slices or even tear the meat. So, you're going to want to remove the bones cleanly while keeping the meat intact.
To do this properly, you'll need a sharp carving knife and a steady hand. Position your cooked prime rib on a cutting board with the bones facing up and carefully slide the knife between the meat and the bones, following the natural curve of the rib to separate the two. Getting the meat off the bone is only half the battle though. After you've removed the bone, you'll need to make sure you carve against the grain to get those nice, juicy slices that we love to see.
Tips for carving prime rib
Just like steak, you need to let prime rib rest after it comes out of the oven. When you cook meat, heat pushes the juices toward the center of the meat. Resting the prime rib for 30 minutes allows the juices to redistribute, leaving each slice flavorful and moist. If you skip this step, you risk losing those juices when you cut into the meat, resulting in a dry prime rib. Remember to cover the prime rib loosely with foil while it rests.
Remember that bit about cutting against the grain? Here's why that's important: It ensures your meat will be tender and easier to chew. If you look at a piece of meat, you'll notice lines running through it — this is the grain or the direction of the muscle fibers. You should slice prime rib across these lines, cutting the fibers into smaller pieces so they're not tough when you bite into them. Whatever you do, don't slice the meat parallel to the grain.
When carving the prime rib, you should also focus on achieving uniform cuts. This tip makes the dish more visually appealing. Make sure to wipe your knife clean between cuts to maintain precision. For a festive presentation, slice your prime rib thick for hearty-looking servings, or cut it thinly for a more elegant plate.