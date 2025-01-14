Here's How You Should Cut Bone-In Prime Rib

Certain cuts of meat demand expertise when handling, particularly fine cuts like filet mignon, ribeye, wagyu, and today's guest, prime rib (not to be confused with rib roast). These meats are typically expensive, tender, and rich in flavor. You absolutely want to know the do's and don'ts before you cook with them, so you don't butcher the cut (in a bad way) or waste your money. All that being said, cutting prime rib is easier than you'd think with the right technique.

When slicing bone-in prime rib the biggest mistake people make is not removing the bones before carving. Though it could seem like a good idea to carve it straight from the roast, leaving the bones in actually makes things way harder than they need to be. You could end up with uneven slices or even tear the meat. So, you're going to want to remove the bones cleanly while keeping the meat intact.

To do this properly, you'll need a sharp carving knife and a steady hand. Position your cooked prime rib on a cutting board with the bones facing up and carefully slide the knife between the meat and the bones, following the natural curve of the rib to separate the two. Getting the meat off the bone is only half the battle though. After you've removed the bone, you'll need to make sure you carve against the grain to get those nice, juicy slices that we love to see.