Rib Roast Vs. Prime Rib: Is There Really A Difference?

Most families serve some kind of roast meat for Christmas dinner, but not every family serves the same kind of roast meat. Some will favor turkey, having apparently not gotten enough of it from Thanksgiving the previous month; some will prefer a big, pink, glossy spiral ham. Some will even serve a goose like some kind of Victorian. But for some, you can't beat a juicy, succulent beef rib roast — or is it a prime rib? You never quite got it straight, and your folks use both terms pretty much interchangeably. But there is a difference, right? Well, sort of: like squares and rectangles, all prime ribs are rib roasts, but not all rib roasts are prime ribs.

A "rib roast" refers to a cut of meat taken from anywhere on the rib primal, or the area between the chuck roast (the front shoulders of the steer) and the short loin. Because an entire rib primal could run up to 25 pounds, most of the time you'll just get a chunk of it for your roast. This is one of the most tender cuts of beef on the steer, and it's priced accordingly.