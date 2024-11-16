How To Cut A Spiral Ham Like A Pro

There are a few things to consider as you prep the kitchen and the ham for cutting like a pro. The first and most important is rest. A ham should never be sliced fresh out of the oven. Like any other roasted meat, a spiral ham needs time to rest, so the meat relaxes and the juices redistribute throughout the cut. Let it rest for about 15 to 20 minutes before first cutting into it. If you slice it fresh out of the oven, all the juices will pool on the cutting board, producing dry ham.

Another consideration is the boneless spiral ham. Most spiral hams are bone-in hams, but there are boneless varieties at the stores as well. While less common, boneless hams are just as easy to cut as the bone-in spiral hams. There isn't a bone to slice around. Instead, the ham meat must be carved into enough to make the spiral slices while keeping the meat connected until it is served. So the carver at the dinner table only has to make horizontal cuts to free the spiral slices and to cut the ham to a desired size for serving.

Begin by setting the ham on the cutting board. Slice along the natural muscle breaks or seams located on the front end of the ham. Or make cuts horizontally until slices fall onto the cutting board. Use the serving fork as needed to steady the ham while slicing and to place the free pieces onto the platter.