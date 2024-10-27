Why You Should Use Sous Vide To Cook Thick Steaks

A thick, juicy steak can solve nearly all your problems (if your problem is that you're hungry), but some cuts of steak are more difficult than others; especially if you're an inexperienced home cook or the steak is, in fact, super thick. You can leave it on the skillet for such a long time that the outside 'crust' is more like what remains after a raging campfire, or you can turn to the French cooking technique, sous vide, where vacuum-sealed food is placed in water which is heated to a precise temperature and held there for an extended period of time.

"I typically sous vide at 110 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, depending on the size of the steak," said Matthew Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "This will never cook it past rare, and you can add herbs and salt while it's cooking."

This technique, which uses a relatively low temperature, helps melt the fat and lets it render into the steak, imbuing it with decadent meaty flavor while keeping it juicy and succulent. It also gently cooks the interior of even the thickest steaks to uniform perfection so that, once it's done to your liking in the water bath, you can sear that thick slab of meat on a screaming hot pan, build a beautiful crust, and not worry that the inside is totally raw (unless that's your preference).