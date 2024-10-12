Skip The Microwave And Reheat Leftovers Sous Vide

Remember that time you microwaved leftover pasta, only to pull it out half warm, half cold? Or worse, it turned out soggy or dried out, a far cry from that fresh-out-of-the-oven taste. Maybe you've even tried microwaving cooked chicken, only to end up with a dry, rubbery mess. It leaves you wondering: Isn't there a better way to reheat food? A method that keeps it as tasty as it was the first time around?

Enter sous vide — the best-kept kitchen hack you've (maybe) never heard of. Sous vide (pronounced sue-veed, meaning "under vacuum" in French) is a cooking method where food is vacuum-sealed and cooked in a temperature-controlled water bath. Using a device known as a precision cooker, which can be attached to any pot at home, this method offers precision cooking like no other.

If this sounds too good to be true, it's not. Sous vide has an interesting history, starting with Colonel Ambrose McGuckian, a retired army veteran who sought to improve the quality of food in South Carolina hospitals in the 1960s. Through research and experimentation, he found that this method "locked in flavor and streamlined service." Now, more than 55 years later, sous vide is praised by top chefs like Heston Blumenthal. But is it really all it's cracked up to be, or is it just overhyped? Turns out, sous vide has some surprising advantages, particularly for leftovers.