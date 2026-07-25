12 Costco Dessert Finds Your Cookout Is Seriously Missing Out On

Costco is a one-stop shop for pretty much everything, so of course it's got your barbecue basics covered. You'll find everything from meats to throw on the grill to summertime sippers, but don't forget dessert. This is, in fact, Life Advice 101: Never forget dessert. Between Costco's bakery and its freezer case, you'll have no shortage of goodies to choose from, so why not make it a party and grab a bunch of different ones?

Any good dessert table should have cake of some sort, and a few of our Costco bakery favorites include a fresh, fruit-flavored loaf cake as well as a layer cake inspired by a different dessert. Cupcakes, cookies, and other bite-sized baked goods are also a welcome sight as they allow people to sample smaller portions. And what would a summertime get-together be without chilled desserts of some sort? From parfaits to sorbets to ice cream bars and sandwiches, Costco's selection has treats that will hit the spot on a hot summer evening.