12 Costco Dessert Finds Your Cookout Is Seriously Missing Out On
Costco is a one-stop shop for pretty much everything, so of course it's got your barbecue basics covered. You'll find everything from meats to throw on the grill to summertime sippers, but don't forget dessert. This is, in fact, Life Advice 101: Never forget dessert. Between Costco's bakery and its freezer case, you'll have no shortage of goodies to choose from, so why not make it a party and grab a bunch of different ones?
Any good dessert table should have cake of some sort, and a few of our Costco bakery favorites include a fresh, fruit-flavored loaf cake as well as a layer cake inspired by a different dessert. Cupcakes, cookies, and other bite-sized baked goods are also a welcome sight as they allow people to sample smaller portions. And what would a summertime get-together be without chilled desserts of some sort? From parfaits to sorbets to ice cream bars and sandwiches, Costco's selection has treats that will hit the spot on a hot summer evening.
Bite-sized churros
Churros are a Mexican doughnut with a mysterious origin and usually come in the form of a long cylinder, but Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites reinterpret them into a more manageable form. While you could enjoy one or two as a portion-controlled snack, you could also turn them into a more indulgent, party-worthy dessert by piling them in bowls and smothering them in whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and fresh berries.
Purchase a 30-ounce tub of Gen Bake Churro Donut Bites at Costco for $8.96.
Budget-friendly ice cream bars
Ice cream just tastes better on a stick since it brings back nostalgic memories of those days when we were still willing to chase down the ice cream truck. If you're hosting an outdoor get-together, it's easier and cheaper to buy a box of ice cream bars from Costco. Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars are just $0.67 apiece, but they're surprisingly un-basic. The bars consist of vanilla ice cream dipped in a chocolate-almond coating. The nuts not only add flavor and crunch, they also make the bars seem more upscale.
Buy an 18-count box of Kirkland Signature Ice Cream Bars at Costco for $12.02.
Cone-inspired cake
Ice cream cones are a fun summer dessert, but they're not the kind of thing you can eat at the dinner table. The same can't be said for the Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake, Costco's new ice cream-inspired dessert that's proving pretty popular with customers. The sponge cake base has a waffle cone-like flavor, while there are actual waffle cone chunks stirred into the creamy frosting. The cake is topped with chocolate caramel stripes and adorned with the cutest little mini cones. Each one has a swirl of white frosting standing in for ice cream.
Purchase a 12-slice, 40-ounce Kirkland Signature Waffle Cone Bar Cake at Costco for $21.55.
Dubai parfaits
Would it even be 2026 if Costco didn't have any Dubai chocolate desserts on offer? Luckily for the space-time continuum, it still sells a few, including Delici Dubai-Style Chocolate Mousse Cups. Enjoy the layers of pistachio mousse, pistachio cream, kadayif, cocoa cookie crumbles, and milk chocolate ganache; then re-use the glass containers to hold condiments, espresso shots, or homemade desserts.
Purchase a six-pack of 2.68-ounce Delici Dubai-Style Chocolate Mousse Cups at Costco for $16.90.
Fan-favorite cookies
Cookies are a wonderfully versatile dessert option. They can be eaten on their own, crumbled up for use in parfaits and pie crusts, or sandwiched together with ice cream. Costco being Costco, its bakery cookies come in packages large enugh to allow you to do all three. Kirkland Signature Gourmet Chocolate Chunk Cookies are a perpetual favorite, but the returning Kirkland Signature Marshmallow Crispy Cookies are also a hit with Costco customers.
Purchase a 24-count package of Kirkland Signature cookies at Costco for $11.34.
Festive cupcakes
Whether your party guests include actual children or simply millennials deep in their Whimsy Era, sprinkle-topped cupcakes are a must-have. Kirkland Signature Chocolate Cupcakes with Chocolate Buttercream and Kirkland Signature White Cupcakes with White Buttercream are exactly the kind of thing you'd expect to see at a kids' birthday party, but we guarantee grown-ups will scarf them up too.
Purchase a dozen Kirkland Signature Cupcakes with Buttercream at Costco for $10.20.
Ice cream sandwiched between trendy cookies
Speculoos is a spice-flavored Belgian cookie that's been super-trendy in recent years. It only stands to reason, then, that someone would get around to using them for ice cream sandwiches, and the Spanish ice cream company La Menorquina did just that. La Menorquina Mini Honeycomb Chocolate Sandwiches consist of caramel ice cream with sugar bits sandwiched between Speculoos biscuits dipped in a crunchy chocolate coating.
Purchase a 15-count box of La Menorquina Mini Honeycomb Chocolate Sandwiches at Costco for $16.79.
Itty bitty beignets
Beignets are a type of small doughnut that may trace its origins to 13th century Baghdad, but in the United States they're seen as a classic New Orleans dessert. Despite the regional associations, Costco first started selling its Chocolate Hazelnut-Filled Mini Beignets overseas. United Kingdom stores had them as early as 2023, but the sweet treat arrived in the United States two years later and have been available periodically since then.
Purchase a package of 22 Chocolate Hazelnut-Filled Mini Beignets at Costco for $11.34.
Light and lemony loaf cake
Baked goods in fruit flavors are a warm weather staple, with lemon topping that list and blueberries not far behind. Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf combines these two classic flavors into one generously-sized bar cake weighing in at over two pounds. If that sounds like a bit more cake than you can eat before it dries out, never fear. This Costco bakery item can make French toast an extra special occasion even when it's slightly stale.
Purchase a 33-ounce Kirkland Signature Lemon Blueberry Loaf at Costco for $10.20.
Super-cute fruit pops
Most frozen treats on sticks have a rather boring rectangular shape; even the iconically creepy SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles. Frollies, however, are shaped like the fruits that flavor them. Costco carries Frollies Fruit Stack Fruity Ice Pops, which look (and taste) like an orange piled on an apple topped with a strawberry.
Purchase a box of 24 Frollies Fruit Stack Fruity Ice Pops at Costco for $12.02.
Tart and tangy pie
Key lime pie may not be Florida's official state dessert (oddly enough, that honor goes to strawberry shortcake), but it's something that will forever be associated with warm, sunny weather. It's no coincidence then that Costco's bakery brought back this 4-pound fan favorite pie once the mercury started to rise. Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pies actually freeze quite well, so if you buy a few your taste buds can enjoy a visit to the Sunshine State even in the dead of winter.
Purchase a 68-ounce Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie at Costco for $20.42.
Tropical sorbet assortment
As the old song goes, "You gotta get a gimmick," and Island Way picked a pretty cool one (literally). It sells its sorbets packed into real fruit shells which make for serving dishes that are not only fun but also a lot more elegant than either paper or plastic cups. The Island Way Sorbet Assortment includes four different flavors (three of each): Zesty Pomegranate in lemon shells, Red Berry and Ruby Grapefruit in grapefruit shells, Passionate Mango in orange shells, and Heavenly Coconut in coconut shells.
Purchase a 48-ounce, 12-serving Island Way Sorbet Assortment at Costco for $19.28.