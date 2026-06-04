Costco's 4 Pound Fan-Favorite Pie Is Finally Back In The Bakery
While it's always exciting to see a brand new item arrive at the Costco bakery (like last month's pistachio cream croissant), some people get even more amped up when they hear that a returning favorite is on store shelves again ready to be purchased. This time around, fans of gigantic, creamy pies have good reason to be intrigued as the beloved key lime pie has made its long-awaited return to Costco. The key lime pie (which weighs a remarkable 3 pounds and 12 ounces) was first discovered a couple of weeks ago in Costco coolers across the country, but its return was recently amplified by costcohotfinds which has generated plenty of excitement among Costco diehards.
The pie is said to be capable of being comfortably split into 16 slices without them being too small, and is thus perfect for those intending on serving pie at a gathering this summer. Prices may vary, but it's sold as low as $17.99 at some locations, making each piece roughly $1.12; a small price to pay for a dessert that's widely beloved by Costco shoppers.
Why people love Costco's key lime pie
The Kirkland Signature Key Lime Pie has been a popular Costco staple for years now, especially for the summer season. Just a few months ago, Costco released a lemon custard pie for spring which, despite being an enjoyable sweet treat, failed to live up to the high bar the key lime pie sets for the store. Costco has brought the signature pie back to store shelves several years in a row now, so it's clearly doing well for the company. In any case, it's sure to satisfy the cravings of anyone who couldn't find a suitable replacement for the delicious treat.
But that also begs the question — what makes Costco's key lime pie so tasty? Well, beyond the classic graham cracker crust that gives the pie contrast and texture, the creamy, sweet key lime filling is a fan favorite among those who prefer a key lime pie to be lime-centric without becoming overly tart or sour. The pie's texture is naturally very soft, but anyone who prefer a firmer pie filling can put it in the refrigerator overnight to enjoy a slightly less pudding-like pie if they deem it necessary. Enjoy the rich summertime pie while it lasts, as it won't be long before Costco's autumn specialty, the iconic pumpkin pie, comes around to take its place.