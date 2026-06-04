Costco's 4 Pound Fan-Favorite Pie Is Finally Back In The Bakery

While it's always exciting to see a brand new item arrive at the Costco bakery (like last month's pistachio cream croissant), some people get even more amped up when they hear that a returning favorite is on store shelves again ready to be purchased. This time around, fans of gigantic, creamy pies have good reason to be intrigued as the beloved key lime pie has made its long-awaited return to Costco. The key lime pie (which weighs a remarkable 3 pounds and 12 ounces) was first discovered a couple of weeks ago in Costco coolers across the country, but its return was recently amplified by costcohotfinds which has generated plenty of excitement among Costco diehards.

The pie is said to be capable of being comfortably split into 16 slices without them being too small, and is thus perfect for those intending on serving pie at a gathering this summer. Prices may vary, but it's sold as low as $17.99 at some locations, making each piece roughly $1.12; a small price to pay for a dessert that's widely beloved by Costco shoppers.