The Best Costco Meats To Throw On The Grill This Summer

It's time. Whip out those punny aprons. Invite over friends, family, and the neighbors you actually like. Set up the badminton and the corn hole. Make sure cousin Steve finally contributes at least a six-pack to the festivities. In short, get ready. For grilling season is upon us. There are the particulars to be concerned about, like the order in which you cook your food and when exactly to throw on the corn on the cob. But, first and foremost, you have to equip yourself with the right arsenal of meats.

Good thing Costco exists. Not only because you need a $1.50 hot dog for lunch now and again (i.e. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday). The world's biggest member's-only grocery chain is known for its wide, high-caliber selection of grill-able proteins. The challenge for you, meat-master supreme, is which ones to choose for a summer of char and sizzle? There are the usual suspects, like steak and ribs, but how about some seafood options or overlooked cuts of beef? The world is your (grilled) oyster.

Here are 12 of the best Costco meats for the grill-happy. Whether you go nuts and grab them all at once depends on both your freezer space and your tolerance for schlepping a weighty shopping cart. Nothing wrong with pacing yourself, however. You do have a few, short, fleeting months of summer left.