If You Sniff Out This Lobster Red Flag, Remove It From Your Cart Immediately

Lobster may have once been so common on the New England coast that there are legends that it was served to prisoners (although this appears to be apocryphal), but these days it's famously expensive, which means you'll want to pick the right one. Lobster may not be fish, but it is seafood — and you know what seafood smells like, right? It's supposed to be pungent and fishy. Isn't it? Well, no — in fact, if the lobster you're considering buying at the market smells notably fishy, that's a good sign that you should pick another one. Not doing so is one of the classic lobster-buying mistakes.

The smell most of us recognize as "fishy" is actually the smell of the decomposition process. It's the result of a compound called trimethylamine N-oxide, also called TMAO, being broken down into trimethylamine by bacteria. Although you can make fish taste less fishy by soaking it in milk before cooking, you can't really do that with lobster — so if it smells fishy, it's better off avoiding, as it just means it's not fresh. You're going to be paying plenty of money for whatever lobster you choose, so you might as well pick one that tastes good.