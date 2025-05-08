How To Make Fish Taste Less Fishy

We all know that person who will happily eat seafood, but only if it doesn't taste too fishy. To some that might seem like only eating lemons that aren't too sour. If you're going to eat fish, why wouldn't you be prepared for a fishy flavor? But, as it turns out, those picky pescatarians might be onto something. When a fish smells strongly fishy, that can be a sign that it's beginning to turn, and that it's high time to eat it as soon as possible. But how do you make that whiffy fish taste mild, lovely, and fresh? By soaking it in milk, that's how.

In order to understand why, we need to understand what causes the smell in the first place. According to Katie Lee, culinary curator at fultonfishmarket.com, the smell comes from a certain compound in the decomposing fish. "Fresh fish does not smell 'fishy,'" she explains. "Bacteria found naturally on the fish and in the fish begin to multiply exponentially once the fish is dead. They begin to consume an organic compound, TMAO (trimethylamine N-oxide) which is found naturally on the fish and convert it to TMA (trimethylamine) which leads to the foul smell." Because cold water fish, like cod or halibut, have a high amount of TMAO, they're liable to get that fishy smell much quicker. That said, according to Lee, "saltwater and freshwater fish, all things being equal, spoil at about the [same] rate. The clock is ticking as soon as the fish comes out of the water."