Dish Too Spicy? Cool It Down With An Ingredient Already In Your Fridge

Who among us hasn't overestimated their spice tolerance? Trained on lesser curries or wings, we strut into local Thai or Indian joints with the showy confidence of Vince McMahon, only to end up completely bowled over by the surprising heat of a new-to-us dish. While we could have used a cheat sheet to Indian restaurant menus, what we really needed was a side of yogurt to cool off our flaming tongues.

If you know that capsaicin — the compound that makes chiles spicy — is fat-soluble, then you might have guessed that a glass of milk or a bowl of ice cream will cool your mouth down much quicker than water. But what if you'd rather mellow out the whole dish? In that case, depending on the cuisine, you can stir in some yogurt to take the heat down a notch.

The specific compound that neutralizes capsaicin is a protein called casein, which is found in dairy products. It works if you drink some milk after a mouthful of spicy food, but it also has a similar effect if it's incorporated into your food. This is why Buffalo wings are often served with a tangy blue cheese dressing, and why many curries are made with a yogurt-based sauce; The capsaicin binds to the casein, leaving your delicate taste buds mostly unscorched.