Do Lobsters Scream When You Boil Them?

It's time to make like David Foster Wallace and consider the lobster. They were once so common in the waters of New England that local legends say they were served to prisoners (though this does seem a bit far-fetched). Now, lobsters are one of the most well-loved luxury foods in the United States. Although they have the hard exoskeleton of a crustacean, they contain tender, succulent meat, which is prized enough to fetch eye-watering prices.

But at the same time, lobster can create a somewhat harrowing eating experience. With those spindly legs, it can feel like eating a spider, to say nothing of that green gunk you'll find inside each lobster. And on top of everything else, they scream when you boil them! Well, no, not really; although some people swear they can hear lobsters shriek in agony as they're boiled alive, that's actually the sound of steam escaping their shell.

Although you don't have to cook lobsters alive, keeping them alive as long as possible does yield the freshest, most tender meat. If you'd really rather not think about it, you can buy them frozen, although they may not taste as fresh. It's true that lobsters don't scream when you boil them — you would need lungs in order to scream, and lobsters don't have those. But the question of whether lobsters can feel pain — and more to the point, whether they can suffer — is still being studied, with a growing body of research suggesting that they do. (Buying lobster from a grocery store, on the other hand, may cause you pain.)