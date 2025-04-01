Can You Cook Tuna Steak Just Like You Would Any Old Steak?

Fresh tuna is like the red meat of the sea. That means if you have a quality version of it at home, you can think of it nearly the same way. One of the cardinal rules of cooking a prized tuna steak is not to overcook it, which is why it's best to serve it rare. We spoke to Nicole Brisson, who's the creator of dry-aged craft steak purveyor Bistecca di Brisson, as well as executive chef of Brezza Italian and Bar Zazu located at Resorts World Las Vegas, for her tuna steak cooking advice.

Brisson says that she cooks tuna similarly to beef steak, opting to season it simply with salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil. Then she says she likes to "sear [it] quickly on both sides in a cast iron on a grill."

As to serving, she says, "I like to slice and serve over a home made Nicoise salad." A Nicoise salad is a traditional French salad that involves ingredients like potatoes, green beans, anchovies, olives, tomatoes, and tuna, served on a bed of greens, with a vinaigrette.