Why Your Homemade BBQ Ribs Are Falling Short Of Restaurant Quality

Creating homemade BBQ that rivals restaurant-quality cuisine is easier said than done, and cooking ribs that fall off the bone like at Texas Roadhouse can be particularly challenging. Matt Abdoo, the executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, recently revealed to The Takeout why that is. The bad news is that studiously following recipes for melt-in-your-mouth BBQ ribs might not be enough because restaurants typically have access to superior equipment.

"Many people can make great ribs at home, but true BBQ is cooked with live fire and smoke," Abdoo said. "Restaurants using large commercial smokers fueled by sticks or large chunks of wood will almost always create a deeper flavor than smaller smokers using chips or pellets." Unfortunately, even if you have the space for one, a commercial smoker can cost thousands more than a high-quality backyard unit. But expensive machinery isn't the only way the 10 best restaurants for BBQ ribs produce their signature dish.

"Restaurants have also typically spent years experimenting with different rubs, sauces, and cooking techniques to perfect their flavor profiles, which takes a lot of time and repetition," Abdoo said. "The average home BBQ cook may only fire up their smoker once a week, while restaurant pitmasters are cooking every single day and constantly refining their process." There's simply no chance a weekend warrior will ever out-rib a bona fide pitmaster with years of experience under their belt. However, there are some ways to close the gap between their skill and equipment and yours.