If you want to replicate tender ribs at home, it's actually an easy process — you just need to have some time on your hands. Fortunately, it's generally hands-off, and you don't even need specialized equipment (though people use backyard smokers, a standard oven works just fine). It's called the 3-2-1 rule, where you smoke or slow-roast your dry-rubbed ribs at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours, then wrap them tightly in foil and continue cooking them for two more hours. After that, you remove the foil and let them continue cooking for one more hour. It's up to you whether or not you glaze them with sauce at the end, and maybe crank up the heat for some caramelized color (or just grill them quickly).

You know they're finished cooking to a level of Texas Roadhouse-style tenderness when a test bone wiggles right out. If that's a tad too long for your liking, simply lift the ribs up from the middle using some tongs, and the ribs should sag easily, with small cracks starting to form in the meat. Next, get your favorite sides together; maybe grilled shrimp, if you want to recreate the Texas Roadhouse experience, some store-bought cinnamon butter, and you can even buy Texas Roadhouse frozen rolls at retailers such as Walmart. No matter how you enjoy them, the ribs should be the star of the show thanks to that low-and-slow treatment.