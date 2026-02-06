Why Fall Off The Bone Ribs Aren't Always A Good Thing

The conventional wisdom goes like this: Well-cooked ribs should fall off the bone. The idea that crumbly meat is the best meat is so ingrained in mainstream culinary culture that it seems odd to even question it. Conventional wisdom isn't always right, though, and in fact, it could be considered one of the many rib mistakes that can ruin your BBQ . According to Kelsey Murphy, one of three acclaimed host chefs who'll be cooking for the Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday, the truth is a little more nuanced.

Undercooked ribs are chewy and tough. At the very least, ribs that fall off the bone provide visual confirmation that the meat is tender. "It means the connective tissue has broken down and is no longer clinging to the bone," Murphy says. "It gets so much hype because this is when meat is most tender and easy to eat and chew."

That hype isn't always deserved, though. There's an ongoing debate in the barbecue community over whether ultra-tender meat is a good thing at all. "Fall off the bone can be a sign of overcooking if it completely crumbles," says Murphy.

It's not just about overcooking. Personal preference plays a role, as it often does. "Some people enjoy the chew and work of a rib that isn't completely fall off the bone," Murphy explains. She's on Team Tender, though. "When it comes to my preference, I like a crunchy bark on the outside, a good smoke ring on the immediate inside, and fall off the bone ribs ... The more tender my meat is, the better!"