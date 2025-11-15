11 Rib Mistakes That Are Ruining Your BBQ And How To Avoid Them

The pressure to cook your ribs quickly when you have a crowd to feed can often be intense. Cranking up the heat may feel like an obvious move, but that's exactly where beginners go wrong. The problem with turning up the heat is that it will dry out the ribs and overcook them, making them tough and unpleasant to bite into. This is exactly the opposite of the juicy, tender ribs that you are aiming for.

There is another danger with blasting your ribs over a hot flame if your dry rub or marinade contains sugar (and most good ones do). The high heat will burn the sugar in no time at all, leaving your beautiful rack smelling more like a campfire accident rather than a delicious dinner. And yes, there are specialized techniques used for cooking ribs on a high flame, but these are better left to experienced cooks and those who are more confident in their craft.

The other danger of cooking with a high flame lies in the chemicals produced as a result of the elevated temperatures. Studies have shown that cooking with high heat can cause oxidative stress, inflammation, and insulin resistance, and may even lead to a higher risk of developing hypertension. The bottom line is to keep things slow and steady — 225 to 250 degrees Fahrenheit over indirect heat is ideal — and enjoy the fruits of your labor in due time.