What's The Difference Between Baby Back Ribs And Spareribs?

I LOVE barbecue ribs. I look forward to the 4th of July not because I want to display my patriotism, but because I cannot wait to get an invite to everyone's home since I know they're going to throw some ribs on the grill. To be honest, I could eat them at least 4 times a week without flavor fatigue. That's all to say, as much as I love them, I couldn't tell you the difference between baby back and spareribs to save my life.

For anyone else who's in the dark, here's a brief rundown. Both cuts come from the pig, but their placement, size, and texture make them suited to different cooking methods and flavor profiles. Baby back ribs, or loin ribs, come from the upper rib cage, closer to the spine. They're shorter, curved, and leaner compared to spareribs. These ribs are for the people who want tender meat with less fat. Spareribs come from the lower ribcage, near the belly. They're larger, flatter, and have more fat marbling, which gives them a rich, mouthwatering flavor.

Baby backs are quicker to cook and perfect for grilling, while spareribs benefit from longer cooking methods like smoking or braising to achieve their supreme tenderness. That's Barbecue 101 for the rookies like me who just want to sit down and get to it. If you're the person grilling, you definitely need to know the difference. Here's a deeper dive into what makes each cut unique and delicious.