The Pros And Cons Of Boiling Ribs Before Tossing Them On The Grill

If you're after some sweet, smoky, porky goodness, throwing some ribs on the grill (whether spare ribs or baby back ribs — yes, there's a difference) is a wonderful choice for a summer barbecue. However, we understand that not everybody has their own smoker at home. (Or if they do, they haven't set it up for years, even though they swear they'll cook with it this summer — not that this writer knows anything about that.) So the question is: If you don't have a smoker, should you boil the ribs first, or just put those bad boys right over the flame without a chance to warm up? We asked Christie Vanover, a pit master you may know from Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," and she told us that it depends.

"Par-boiling ribs before grilling them can definitely speed up the cooking process and ensure the meat is super tender," she says. That's certainly good news if your past attempts at grilling ribs resulted in something unpleasantly chewy, but there are some downsides as well. "Unlike smoking ribs, the meat will have less smoke flavor. They will also have a mushier texture." Par-boiling ribs is a good substitute if you don't have a smoker to cook your ribs on before grilling them, but it's not quite the same.