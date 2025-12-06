Your Ribs Will Turn Out Chewy Every Time If You Skip This Important Step

Ribs are great when slathered in a beer-infused BBQ sauce, but if the ribs turn out chewy all the flavor in the world won't make them appetizing. Outstanding ribs are mouthwateringly tender, with the meat falling off the bone as you pick them up. There are a few circumstances that can result in chewy ribs, but according to Chip Carter, producer and host of "Where The Food Comes From," there's one major offender that essentially guarantees your mouth is in for a workout.

Assuming that ribs are ready to be cooked just as they come is a mistake. "On the bottom side of rib slabs is a thin, silvery layer of connective tissues," Carter said. "You cannot cook it long enough to become tender; you can only make it tolerable." While it can be a struggle, that membrane needs to come off. "Remove that membrane before you do any other prep," Carter said. "It's a pain in the neck –- but a thin, very sharp blade will slide up under the edge and make the process much easier. Don't be surprised if you wind up slicing it off in strips."

With the membrane discarded, you now have your best chance at cooking melt-in-your-mouth ribs. Of course, that's assuming you didn't commit another blunder -– buying ribs at a discount that's too good to be true. "That Big Box O' Bones you got at the Shady Saver for $3.99? Those can actually be really good if you serve each guest a quart of bourbon ahead of the meal," Carter sarcastically noted. "Otherwise, you're just wasting money. If they don't look good uncooked, you can't save them."