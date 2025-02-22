Our Favorite Store-Bought BBQ Sauce Takes Our Taste Buds To The Carolinas

Here at The Takeout, we take our BBQ sauces seriously. So much so, that we've personally tried and ranked the best store-bought sauces (for research purposes, of course). Although the competition is tough, our number one sauce is Lillie's Q Carolina barbecue sauce. The choice may be controversial since Kansas City-style BBQ tends to enjoy a wider national popularity than Carolina sauces, but we stand by it. A strong vinegar flavor and low sweetness make this Lillie's Q sauce perfect for fatty meats like brisket, but it's also a great complement for drier meats like ribs or pulled pork. Plus, we love that it has mustard, which gives it even more depth, making for a heavenly explosion of contrasting flavors that we simply never get tired of tasting.

This tangy sauce was created by Chef Charlie McKenna, who's won the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest twice. (He also named his sauce line after his grandmother, which we think is sweeter than peach cobbler.) Dedicated to providing quality, McKenna makes sure his sauces don't contain ingredients like high fructose corn syrup, modified food starches, artificial colors or preservatives, or MSGs. The result is a better-tasting sauce that can hold its own against industrial sauces. A bite of anything covered in Lillie's Q Carolina sauce takes you right into the middle of a family BBQ on a hot summer day in the Carolinas — and you just can't beat that feeling.