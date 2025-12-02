For The Most Tender Pork Ribs You've Ever Had, Employ The 3-2-1 Method

There's no one right way to cook pork ribs, though most grillmasters have a preferred process. Some people use a traditional smoker, others use a pellet grill, and a few make them in the oven. While different regions have their own gospels on how to get the best ribs, all aim for the same end results — juicy, meaty, and flavorful. Whether you prefer baby back or spare ribs, the best way to achieve the most tender pork ribs is to use the 3-2-1 method.

Unlike the nostalgic 3-2-1 Jiffy cornbread hack, this cooking method has to do with how long the ribs are smoked, covered, and finished. Begin by adding your dry rub and removing the membrane, and then smoke your ribs at about 225 degrees Fahrenheit for three hours. Next, wrap them securely in tin foil and cook for two hours so the ribs can steam and bake. Keep them bone-side-up and ensure the foil is as airtight as possible; you can also add a little brown sugar or honey during this part if you like your meat to be lightly sweet. Finally, unwrap and continue cooking the ribs for one hour so they can crisp slightly. Brush them with your favorite BBQ sauce until the outside is gooey and caramelized just the way you like it. You can also use the ribs' own juices from the tinfoil as sauce.

Let the ribs rest for about 10 minutes before serving, and that's all there is to it. The resulting ribs will be fall-off-the-bone tender, enticingly smoky, and with a pleasingly crusty exterior. Pick high-quality fatty ribs to start with, and you'll get a finished product that's competition-quality.