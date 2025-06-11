The 3-2-1 Jiffy Cornbread Hack That's Nostalgic And Tasty

Cornbread is a staple of dinner tables all across America, and it's not hard to see why. It's fluffy, buttery, delicious, and super-easy to make, especially if you have a box of Jiffy cornbread mix on hand. We have an easy-to-reference list of 16 ways to upgrade Jiffy cornbread mix, if you're looking for a new way to jazz up your own. And if you're low on time, Howells Nebraska Centennial Cookbook has a great three-ingredient recipe from 1987 that might suit you perfectly. It's one of the book's five "secret cornbreads," and as B. Dylan Hollis demonstrated on TikTok, called a 3-2-1 recipe because you need three of the first ingredient, two of the second, and one of the last. In this case, you want three eggs, two boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix, and a can of Sloppy Joe sauce. Just mix those bad boys together, toss it in an oven-safe pan, and bake according to the instructions on the box.

This cornbread recipe gives you a soft, delicious, moist bread that brings back memories of crowded dinner tables and warm summer nights. It's a nostalgic taste where the butter and salt of the cornbread meshes perfectly with the tomato tang and spices of the Sloppy Joe sauce, giving you a moreish accompaniment to any meal. And for only having three ingredients, the flavor is actually surprisingly complex, too. It's not overwhelmingly spiced or tomato-y, so it doesn't feel like you're biting into a solidified Sloppy Joe, but it's still got pronounced notes that make this a stand-out in the world of cornbread.