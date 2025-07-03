How Many Ribs Should You BBQ Per Person For A Flawless Cookout?
Calculating how many barbecue ribs to serve per person is easy, thanks to a simple formula. In general, plan for each person at the cookout to consume between two and six ribs. The final number depends on the type of ribs you prepare, but this should be a solid estimate for how many ribs you'll need to serve your guests.
For example, baby back pork ribs are smaller, so plan to buy six ribs per person. If you have three guests plus yourself, you'll need 24 baby back ribs, which is two to three racks (with a rack generally including 10 to 13 ribs). Pork spare ribs are larger than baby back ribs, so you'll need four or five ribs per guest. If you invite three guests, plus yourself, buy 16 to 20 ribs for the cookout. A full rack of spare ribs has seven to nine ribs, so order two and a half racks at minimum. For beef back ribs, you'll only need two or three ribs per person. In this case, you can get away with ordering one rack, or add an extra half-rack so you can reheat those tasty leftover ribs tomorrow.
The best side dishes for BBQ ribs
Although barbecue ribs are the cookout's main event, plenty of delicious sides could steal the spotlight. I find that cool, summer salads help showcase the flavors of ribs that are fresh off the grill. A mustard potato salad, a broccoli-based coleslaw with toasted pecans, or a macaroni salad with fresh dill is easy to throw together and complements barbecue quite well. For something light and refreshing, whip up Gordon Ramsay's crunchy cucumber salad with sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, chili crisp, and Thai basil. Or, combine fresh heirloom tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and mozzarella for a creamy, acidic addition.
But don't forget classic hot sides, like smoky baked beans, decadent macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes, and cornbread. Bacon-wrapped dates, smoked corn on the cob, and grilled asparagus (or whatever veggies you have on hand) would work, too. Set out warm slices of barbecue-staple white bread to soak up the extra sauce from the ribs, and you've got yourself the ultimate backyard cookout.