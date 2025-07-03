How Many Ribs Should You BBQ Per Person For A Flawless Cookout?

Calculating how many barbecue ribs to serve per person is easy, thanks to a simple formula. In general, plan for each person at the cookout to consume between two and six ribs. The final number depends on the type of ribs you prepare, but this should be a solid estimate for how many ribs you'll need to serve your guests.

For example, baby back pork ribs are smaller, so plan to buy six ribs per person. If you have three guests plus yourself, you'll need 24 baby back ribs, which is two to three racks (with a rack generally including 10 to 13 ribs). Pork spare ribs are larger than baby back ribs, so you'll need four or five ribs per guest. If you invite three guests, plus yourself, buy 16 to 20 ribs for the cookout. A full rack of spare ribs has seven to nine ribs, so order two and a half racks at minimum. For beef back ribs, you'll only need two or three ribs per person. In this case, you can get away with ordering one rack, or add an extra half-rack so you can reheat those tasty leftover ribs tomorrow.