The Hefty Texas Roadhouse Sides That You Can't Get At Outback Steakhouse

For a mix of comfort food and special-occasion treat fare, chain steakhouses can be the perfect fix. With juicy steaks, signature drinks, hearty sandwiches, and more, these restaurants are popular for a reason. Two of America's beloved chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, have a lot in common. There's a lot to love about each spot, but when it comes to side dishes, Texas Roadhouse has one major advantage: the option for a surf and turf side sampler in the form of their shrimp and ribs "sidekicks." While the sidekicks probably aren't the only reason Texas Roadhouse was America's most popular chain in 2025, they certainly didn't hurt.

These savory, protein-packed sides are a unique Texas Roadhouse feature, with no direct counterpart on competitor Outback Steakhouse's menu. If you decide to order a hearty sidekick, the shrimp is served grilled and can instantly elevate your steak to surf and turf, while the sidekick ribs option is a small portion of the restaurant's signature barbecue pork ribs. These add-ons are the perfect way to take your meal to the next level and can be an especially good option to treat yourself at a Texas Roadhouse birthday bonanza.