The Hefty Texas Roadhouse Sides That You Can't Get At Outback Steakhouse
For a mix of comfort food and special-occasion treat fare, chain steakhouses can be the perfect fix. With juicy steaks, signature drinks, hearty sandwiches, and more, these restaurants are popular for a reason. Two of America's beloved chain steakhouses, Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse, have a lot in common. There's a lot to love about each spot, but when it comes to side dishes, Texas Roadhouse has one major advantage: the option for a surf and turf side sampler in the form of their shrimp and ribs "sidekicks." While the sidekicks probably aren't the only reason Texas Roadhouse was America's most popular chain in 2025, they certainly didn't hurt.
These savory, protein-packed sides are a unique Texas Roadhouse feature, with no direct counterpart on competitor Outback Steakhouse's menu. If you decide to order a hearty sidekick, the shrimp is served grilled and can instantly elevate your steak to surf and turf, while the sidekick ribs option is a small portion of the restaurant's signature barbecue pork ribs. These add-ons are the perfect way to take your meal to the next level and can be an especially good option to treat yourself at a Texas Roadhouse birthday bonanza.
Not in the mood for more meat? Try the most decadent vegetarian dishes at Texas Roadhouse
While the shrimp and ribs sidekicks are awesome, you might not be in the mood to double down (or even triple down, if you order both) on the meat. That's not a problem, though, as many of the tastiest options at Texas Roadhouse don't involve meat at all—and that's not even including the famous bread with cinnamon honey butter to start your meal. For some meatless-but-magnificent side dish options, try the rich, savory mac and cheese or a baked sweet potato topped with marshmallows for a taste of Thanksgiving any time of the year.
On the other hand, you can save the sweets for dessert, which is another arena where Texas Roadhouse shines. The Big Ol' Brownie is exactly what it sounds like, a large brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce, perfect for sharing. Creamy, New York-style cheesecake with strawberry sauce is also a hit. If you want to bring your meal full circle, take a look at Granny's Apple Classic. This generous slice of apple pie is topped with vanilla ice cream and a honey cinnamon caramel sauce that calls back to the honey cinnamon buttered bread you started your meal with.