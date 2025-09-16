11 Things Texas Roadhouse Does Better Than Outback And LongHorn
If you're craving a casual-dining steak, you've probably got three big chains in mind: Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse. All promise hand-cut beef and hearty sides, but in practice, one of them is playing at a different level, and it's the one with line-dancing servers, cinnamon butter rolls, and a saddle for your birthday.
We are talking, of course, about Texas Roadhouse. The chain has carved out its place as more than just another casual steakhouse. While its USDA Choice steaks are the foundation, what really sets Texas Roadhouse apart are all the little details around the dishes. Think rolls so good they've inspired numerous copycat recipes, an array of impressive margaritas, and chili that uses steak trimmings instead of mystery meat. Even the sides go big with the likes of ribs and grilled shrimp that could pass for entrées anywhere else.
This isn't to say Outback and LongHorn don't deliver. Both are solid and dependable, but Texas Roadhouse brings an energy (and a menu) that's simply unmatched in the category. From the food to the atmosphere, it's clear why the chain has surged ahead. Let's take a look at exactly what Roadhouse does better than the competition.
Texas Roadhouse lets you pick your steak
There's something about staring down a raw steak, knowing it's going to be in your stomach in 20 minutes. At most steakhouses, you scan the menu, pick your cut, and hope the kitchen sends out something that matches the photo. At Texas Roadhouse, you can actually pick your steak at the butcher-style display case near the front. It's a small touch, but one that makes a big difference because you see what you're getting before it ever hits the grill.
That's a level of transparency you won't find at Outback or LongHorn. Sure, they'll happily take your order for a ribeye or sirloin, and cook it to your liking, just like most steakhouses do, but the steak itself is a mystery until it arrives at the table. Texas Roadhouse makes you feel like you're part of the process, almost like being at an old-school butcher counter.
The chain knows this is a point of pride. Each restaurant boasts an in-house meat cutter who slices fresh steaks daily, trimming them to the chain's specifications, and even hosts meat-cutting competitions to showcase its workers' skills. It's a way of proving that the meat isn't just coming out of a freezer bag and onto your plate. And for steak fans, there's a real thrill in picking out the cut that speaks to you.
Its iconic cinnamon butter
Outback has its dark brown bread, and LongHorn serves honey-wheat loaves, but Texas Roadhouse has fluffy rolls paired with cinnamon honey butter that has built its own passionate fanbase. The moment you sit down, a basket lands on the table, and suddenly, what's supposed to be a fun family meal turns into everyone fighting over who gets the last roll.
The Texas Roadhouse rolls have become so popular that even though the recipe is a proprietary mix and no one knows what's in them, they have inspired countless copycat recipes and hacks that show fans how to make their own accompanying cinnamon butter at home. People have even shared tips on how to order extra rolls to go. Outback's bread might be hearty, and LongHorn's loaves do the job, but neither has built a following around their carbs quite like Roadhouse.
The secret is in the sweet, spiced cinnamon honey butter. It's just melty enough to drip into every corner of the roll and indulgent without feeling over the top. It sets the tone for the comforting and fun meal ahead of you. Once you've had the cinnamon butter treatment, the standard bread baskets just don't cut it anymore.
Texas Roadhouse is team steak fries
When you order a steak, the side matters almost as much as the cut itself. Outback and LongHorn serve up regular fries, which are great with a burger, sure, but Texas Roadhouse leans into the theme with thick-cut steak fries. These aren't your average fast food fries. They're wide, golden wedges with crispy edges and fluffy centers, built to sit next to a ribeye without getting lost on the meaty plate.
Steak is bold, juicy, and rich, and it deserves a side with enough heft to match it. Regular fries, as delicious as they are, collapse under the weight of steak juices and steak sauce. Sure, Outback does win bonus points with its Aussie Cheese Fries, loaded with Monterey Jack, cheddar, chopped bacon, and a side of ranch, and yeah, they're pretty good. But they're more of a guilty-pleasure appetizer than a proper sidekick for a ribeye.
Steak fries, on the other hand, soak up everything like a golden sponge. They're less about mindless side-snacking and more about standing toe-to-toe with the rest of the plate. Steak fries are also better at holding up to dips, too, whether you're dunking in ketchup, ranch, or the chain's house-made sauces. Each fry has enough surface area to carry flavor without breaking apart.
It takes birthdays to a whole other level
Every chain restaurant has some kind of birthday routine. At LongHorn and Outback, you do get a free birthday dessert, sure, but these are nothing to write home about compared to the Texas Roadhouse birthday experience.
At Texas Roadhouse, birthdays aren't just acknowledged, they're turned into a full-blown spectacle. Instead of a cake with a candle, the guest of honor is plopped onto an actual saddle, brought out for the occasion. Servers gather around and holler in unison, leading the entire restaurant in a raucous "Yeehaw!" while everyone claps along. It's exactly the kind of over-the-top energy that defines the brand.
It's that extra flair that makes Roadhouse stand out. Outback might give you dessert, but Roadhouse gives you a story and probably a very embarrassing Instagram photo. Good luck topping that with a birthday candle stuck in a cupcake and a few servers mumbling off-key.
Its margaritas are legendary
When you think of steakhouse drinks, you might picture something dark like bourbon, or perhaps a glass of red wine to go with your filet mignon. Margaritas don't exactly scream "beef," but hear us out for a second. Texas Roadhouse has flipped the script, making the margarita its signature drink, and it works.
Plenty of chains have margaritas on the menu, but almost none go as all-in as Texas Roadhouse. It's got a full lineup of margaritas, ranging from the standard cocktail to more creative options, like the sangria margarita, which you can order on the rocks or frozen, all mixed with Dorado Gold Tequila. But the star of the show is the Legend Margarita, made with Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado, and Patrón Añejo tequilas plus Grand Marnier, served with a dramatic rim of black lava salt.
Then there's the kicker, literally. You can add a floater shot, called a "kicker," which takes the drink from fun to legendary in about two and a half sips. It's that playful, over-the-top style that fits perfectly with the Roadhouse's loud, colorful, and unapologetically fun vibe. Admittedly, Outback Steakhouse does boast a few creatively flavored margaritas, but they lack the oomph found in Texas Roadhouse's offerings. Meanwhile, LongHorn Steakhouse offers just a handful of cocktail options, none of which are the iconic margarita. At Roadhouse, the margs aren't an afterthought but part of the brand identity. Order one, and you'll get why they call them "Legendary."
Texas Roadhouse provides dinner and a show
At most steakhouses, the entertainment stops at the plate. That's the case at Outback and LongHorn, where the typical dining experience involves the standard routine of sitting down, ordering your food, enjoying a chat before tucking into your meal, maybe catching a game on the TV, and heading back out. Texas Roadhouse takes a very different approach.
At Texas Roadhouse, the entertainment is all around you, and first-timers might get caught off guard when the servers suddenly break into line dances, music cranks up, and the whole restaurant claps along. You may not catch Texas Roadhouse employees line-dancing on every visit, but if you are lucky enough to do so, the energy is electric. One second, your server is refilling your sweet tea, and the next, they're dancing across the dining room in perfect sync. Kids will love it, adults are slightly more divided on it, but one thing is for sure — it makes the meal feel like more than just an average steak dinner.
Texas Roadhouse's chili has no chill
Chili might not be the first thing you think of at a steakhouse, but at Texas Roadhouse, it's definitely worth ordering. The chain is known for its hand-cut steaks, and word is that it uses the trimmings from those same steaks to build its chili. That means you're getting the same quality beef that ends up on the grill—it's just slow-simmered, spicy, and you can eat it with a spoon.
Texas Roadhouse's Texas Red Chili is thick, meaty, and loaded with flavor. Each bowl comes topped with shredded cheddar and diced onions, which melt into the chili and add a sharp bite to every spoonful. The chili is hearty enough to stand as a starter, but it also makes a great side alongside a steak or burger. It's one of those items regulars rave about but newcomers often overlook. If you skip it, you'll miss out on a dish that carries the same Roadhouse DNA as its bold, beefy steaks.
Compare that to Outback Steakhouse, where customers can order the Tasmanian Chili. This has definitely racked up its fair share of fans, but it doesn't generate the same level of enthusiasm among customers as Texas Roadhouse. Customers have claimed that it contains minimal beef and is relatively watery. Meanwhile, LongHorn Steakhouse doesn't even bother with chili at all. Texas Roadhouse, on the other hand, gives it the hearty, meaty stew the VIP treatment it deserves.
Kids can eat free at Texas Roadhouse
Parents know dinner out with kids can be a gamble. You order them chicken tenders and fries, or mac and cheese, and half the time they just pick at it before declaring they're full. That's money straight into the trash. At Texas Roadhouse, though, kids eat free on select nights, meaning you don't have to leave the little ones at home or budget for extra wasted entrées.
The deal is typically offered on Mondays or Tuesdays (depending on the location) and covers kids 12 and under when you purchase an adult meal. The kids' menu isn't just filler, either. It includes legitimate options like ribs, cheeseburgers, mini corn dogs, and macaroni and cheese, each accompanied by sides and a drink. For kids, it feels like a real meal, and for parents, it's a break from cooking without the guilt of paying for untouched food.
Other chains, like Outback and LongHorn, may offer kids' menus, but they don't have a night where kids eat for free. It's a small perk, but one that shows Texas Roadhouse knows how to take care of its core family audience.
It has shrimp and ribs as sides
Have you ever looked at a meal and thought, "You know what would make this better? Some shrimp." Well, maybe Texas Roadhouse is the place for you. Shrimp isn't just an add-on at the chain, but an actual side, which means you can build your plate any way you want. Order the fluffy, buttery, seasoned rice and toss some grilled shrimp on top, and you've got yourself a mini bowl. Alternatively, you can turn your salad into something that looks like a proper entrée instead of a starter. You can even throw shrimp on your steak fries and call that dinner. The point is, Texas Roadhouse's Grilled Shrimp Sidekick gives you the flexibility to create your own meal.
Roadhouse also offers a Sidekick of Ribs. Tender, saucy, fall-off-the-bone ribs that would be the star of the show anywhere else are treated like a supporting player here. Go ahead, add some ribs to your ribeye. Feel like piling them on your salad? Sure, it might be a little weird, but your server isn't going to stop you because they're probably too busy line-dancing. Outback does have shrimp dishes, and LongHorn will let you tack grilled shrimp or lobster tail onto your steak, but that's where it ends. At Texas Roadhouse, shrimp and ribs aren't just a garnish but a full-on meal upgrade.
Its sweet potato is almost a dessert
Any good steakhouse has a baked potato on the menu, and many also offer a sweet potato. At Texas Roadhouse, however, the sweet potato is borderline a dessert in disguise.
While Outback Steakhouse keeps its sweet potato simple with honey and brown sugar, and LongHorn Steakhouse opts for cinnamon sugar, Texas Roadhouse goes all-in with the toppings. You can get your potato loaded with toasted marshmallows, honey-cinnamon caramel sauce, and even the same honey-cinnamon butter used for the chain's famous bread.
It's the kind of dish that makes you pause and wonder, "Am I eating my vegetables, or a sundae without the ice cream?" The marshmallows are golden and gooey, the caramel drizzle pools into the fluffy orange potato, and the butter melts into every bite. It's over the top in the best way, just like Texas Roadhouse in general. Outback and LongHorn's versions are fine, but they play it safe. Texas Roadhouse is the only chain that upgrades the sweet potato into a guilty pleasure, and we love it.
Texas Roadhouse is topping the charts for a reason
In the world of casual dining, Olive Garden has long been the undisputed king of the category. But Texas Roadhouse has officially pulled ahead, dethroning Olive Garden to become America's top casual dining chain by sales. That's no small feat when you're competing with endless breadsticks and bowls of pasta. Texas Roadhouse raked in more than $5.5 billion in sales in 2024 — proof that people are showing up for more than just the free rolls.
What makes this especially impressive is the competition. Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse have been around for longer than Texas Roadhouse, carving out reputations as reliable steakhouses. However, they've struggled to replicate Texas Roadhouse's explosive growth, suggesting that experience alone isn't enough to give a restaurant chain the edge.
The reasons align with everything on this list. Texas Roadhouse offers big portions, a lively atmosphere, signature touches like cinnamon butter rolls and steak fries, and the kind of extras (hello, sugar-loaded sweet potatoes and elaborate margaritas) that make the experience feel fun. Add in approachable prices and programs like kids eating for free, and it's easy to see why the chain just keeps climbing.