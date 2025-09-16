11 Things Texas Roadhouse Does Better Than Outback And LongHorn

If you're craving a casual-dining steak, you've probably got three big chains in mind: Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Texas Roadhouse. All promise hand-cut beef and hearty sides, but in practice, one of them is playing at a different level, and it's the one with line-dancing servers, cinnamon butter rolls, and a saddle for your birthday.

We are talking, of course, about Texas Roadhouse. The chain has carved out its place as more than just another casual steakhouse. While its USDA Choice steaks are the foundation, what really sets Texas Roadhouse apart are all the little details around the dishes. Think rolls so good they've inspired numerous copycat recipes, an array of impressive margaritas, and chili that uses steak trimmings instead of mystery meat. Even the sides go big with the likes of ribs and grilled shrimp that could pass for entrées anywhere else.

This isn't to say Outback and LongHorn don't deliver. Both are solid and dependable, but Texas Roadhouse brings an energy (and a menu) that's simply unmatched in the category. From the food to the atmosphere, it's clear why the chain has surged ahead. Let's take a look at exactly what Roadhouse does better than the competition.