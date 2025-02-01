Why Do Employees Break Out In Line Dances At Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse has a quirk that newcomers may not be prepared for, and it can be a bit startling if you've never heard of it. Imagine eating one of Texas Roadhouse's mouthwateringly good steaks, and suddenly, the music goes up, the servers form a line, and they all begin to dance. If you visit Texas Roadhouse restaurants often enough, chances are you will have seen this happen. According to employees of the restaurant chain, line dances occur every hour, and servers are required to take part.
There are several reasons why Texas Roadhouse employees perform hourly line dances. The first is to keep the energy high in the restaurant; while the dancing is fun for the guests to watch, some even join in. Another reason is that the dances often help to distract customers who are waiting for their food. This can make it seem as if their steaks (which Texas Roadhouse customers can hand-pick themselves) and sides get to the table in record-breaking time. Who knows, the dances might even distract customers from the rumors that the chain's beloved bread rolls are shrinking.
Texas Roadhouse holds a line dancing competition
While many Texas Roadhouse locations lean into the line dances, it is at the franchisee or manager's discretion whether their team does the dances or not. This means that there are many Texas Roadhouse locations where no line dances are performed at all. In addition to this, managers often tell their employees to skip a dance when the restaurant is particularly busy.
Although some employees are relieved that they do not have to perform the line dances, it does mean that they are ineligible for Texas Roadhouse's annual dancing competition which is held at the company's RISE conference. This national dance competition sees the company's best line dancers compete for prizes and titles. In a 2023 interview that was posted on YouTube, Dave Hollinger, Texas Roadhouse Marketing Partner, said, "I think it speaks to the culture of Texas Roadhouse where we get our employees involved and reward them for great performance." He also added that the competition was a great opportunity for hourly employees to go on an expenses-paid trip.