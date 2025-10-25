Ordering Texas Roadhouse's Cinnamon Butter To-Go Couldn't Be Easier

Not all of us live near a Texas Roadhouse (the closest one to me is a good 30 minutes away), so your next best bet is actually the store — Walmart, to be more precise. It sells a Texas Roadhouse-branded honey cinnamon butter that comes in tubs, which means you can have some ready in your fridge at all times. What's important to note is that it isn't exactly the same formula as what's sold in the restaurant; I did a side-by-side comparison of the products' ingredients, and the restaurant recipe is notably different than the retail one.

While both are more akin to margarine than butter, the store-bought version of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter has no dairy in it at all, while the restaurant's butter does have some dairy in it. If nothing but the restaurant version will do, I'd just opt to get an extra order of that to go, either when you're wrapping up your check at the table or if you're placing a takeout order online. But just know that if you're a really huge fan of the stuff, it's there for you to purchase in multiple places; you just need to know exactly where to look for it.