Ordering Texas Roadhouse's Cinnamon Butter To-Go Couldn't Be Easier
One of the things people love most about Texas Roadhouse is the moreish honey cinnamon butter that accompanies the free, freshly baked bread rolls that arrive before every meal. That's because, unlike the free Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Red Lobster, the beloved breadsticks at Olive Garden, or even the brown bread at The Cheesecake Factory, Texas Roadhouse's offering skews towards the sweet side. But if you're that big of a fan of the honey cinnamon butter, there's something you should know: You can also order it to go.
It's as easy as placing the order online, because Texas Roadhouse locations do allow you to order takeout. Just find your nearest location, and under the "Sides & Extras" section, you'll find an option labeled "Extra Honey Cinnamon Butter." The location nearest to me sells an order for $1.99, and according to a TikTok video made by an employee, the containers are 8 ounces each. That means you can take the stuff home, slather it on any rolls you might have ordered, or even use the honey cinnamon butter on other things you have in your kitchen. Biscuits, toast, leftover fried chicken — the (delicious) possibilities are endless.
Texas Roadhouse also sells a grocery store version of its honey cinnamon butter
Not all of us live near a Texas Roadhouse (the closest one to me is a good 30 minutes away), so your next best bet is actually the store — Walmart, to be more precise. It sells a Texas Roadhouse-branded honey cinnamon butter that comes in tubs, which means you can have some ready in your fridge at all times. What's important to note is that it isn't exactly the same formula as what's sold in the restaurant; I did a side-by-side comparison of the products' ingredients, and the restaurant recipe is notably different than the retail one.
While both are more akin to margarine than butter, the store-bought version of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter has no dairy in it at all, while the restaurant's butter does have some dairy in it. If nothing but the restaurant version will do, I'd just opt to get an extra order of that to go, either when you're wrapping up your check at the table or if you're placing a takeout order online. But just know that if you're a really huge fan of the stuff, it's there for you to purchase in multiple places; you just need to know exactly where to look for it.