What You Should Know Before Eating At The Cheesecake Factory
Just the mere mention of The Cheesecake Factory probably makes your mouth water, and it's no wonder why. The popular chain restaurant is known for its super-long menu featuring more than 250 items, and even longer wait times during the busiest hours. Another reason the eatery stands out is that it's known for making all of its food from scratch, using the freshest ingredients available. This means that most of your favorite dishes, such as shrimp scampi and the line-up of flatbread pizzas, are made in-house. Don't forget to leave room for dessert, as the restaurant offers more than 30 different types of its signature cheesecake.
When it comes to The Cheesecake Factory's overwhelmingly large menu, you can sometimes have too much of a good thing. This list of what you should know before eating at the restaurant will help you narrow down an endless sea of options by giving you an inside scoop. Other tips and tricks, such as shortcuts for paying at the end of your meal and ways to get valuable discounts, are a must-read for every diner before digging into a rich and creamy slice of cheesecake. Also, if you're watching your weight, there are several ways you can still enjoy dinner and dessert at this restaurant, which is infamously known for its fattening dishes.
Whether you're hoping to save money, calories, or time, learning these hacks will put you on the right path for your next meal at The Cheesecake Factory.
Most menu items are made from scratch with fresh ingredients
Perhaps the most impressive thing to know about The Cheesecake Factory is that even though its menu has a whopping 200-plus items, the restaurant still manages to make most of its food onsite. The eatery typically only uses the freshest ingredients and local, seasonal produce when available. The list of scratch-made dishes is long, and prep kitchens bustle with the smells, sights, and sounds of the ripest fruits and vegetables being chopped, fresh bread baking, and blocks of cheese sliding across graters.
The secret to the prep work is having a large staff and allowing them enough time to prep the ingredients before the eatery opens for the day. The prep staff take no shortcuts, chopping everything from fresh herbs to tomatoes by hand, and then incorporating them into homemade sauces, dips, marinades, and other items. Pizza dough is hand-stretched, while items such as lettuce wraps and spring rolls are assembled manually, one by one. The Cheesecake Factory's dishes are also made-to-order in small batches to ensure the best taste and highest quality.
Ironically, the only items that aren't made in-house are the eatery's namesake cheesecakes, which are made in two production facilities and then shipped frozen to the individual locations. To ensure quality and consistency, the desserts are only made by The Cheesecake Factory rather than a third party, and the restaurant tends to keep this menu information quiet.
The eatery has a weekend brunch menu
If the thought of enjoying brunch at your favorite cheesecake-focused restaurant sounds appealing, you're in luck. In case you need more than the 200-plus dishes on its regular menu, the popular eatery offers additional breakfast items on weekends. For more than 40 years, The Cheesecake Factory has served its guests Sunday brunch, and in 2017, it started offering it on Saturdays as well. The expansive brunch line-up includes a variety of both sweet and savory items. The Cheesecake Factory brunch is available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at all restaurant locations nationwide.
Brunch lovers can sink their teeth into items such as Bruléed French Toast made with thick slices of homemade bread, Green Chilaquiles with Carnitas & Eggs, and Fried Chicken & Waffles. The restaurant's brunch menu is every bit as decadent as the normal one, tempting guests with Giant Belgian Waffles with Strawberries, Pecans, and Chantilly Cream, Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes, Eggs Benedict with Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise, and even a Monte Cristo Sandwich dusted with powdered sugar.
Less traditional offerings include Breakfast Kimchi Fried Rice & Eggs or Jambalaya Hash & Eggs. For those wanting to go with a simpler meal, the eatery's Brunch Combo includes two eggs, two buttermilk pancakes, and two slices of bacon. Meanwhile, the kids' brunch treats youngsters to a smaller portion of pancakes, bacon, and fresh fruit.
You can find recipes for popular dishes on its website
If you've just moved to a new city that doesn't have The Cheesecake Factory, you can still enjoy your favorite dishes from the comfort of your home. Much to the joy of all of its fans, the restaurant shares recipes for several of its most popular dishes on its website. Just like with its massive menu, the chain doesn't skimp when it comes to its recipe offerings. They're easily located via a designated page on the website, and each includes detailed, step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish in your kitchen. You'll find specifics such as a full ingredient list, required cooking tools, recommended cooking times and techniques, and even tips for how to garnish and serve the dishes.
The best part is that the recipes include more than just main courses — you'll learn the tricks for making the famous appetizers, desserts, and even drinks. Some examples include a Beet and Avocado Salad, Huevos Rancheros, Korean Fried Cauliflower, and Cajun Jambalaya Pasta. To satisfy your sweet tooth, the eatery offers dessert recipes such as Cheesecake-filled Cupcakes, Cheesecake S'mores, Coconut Macaron Cheesecake Cups, and Decadent Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. You'll also find out how to whip up the restaurant's most popular cocktails, including Bourbon and Honey and a Raspberry Lemon Drop. Once in a while, The Cheesecake Factory will drop a new recipe, such as its Crispy Brussels Sprouts, on holidays or special occasions.
The restaurant has a happy hour
Although it isn't a secret, many customers don't realize that The Cheesecake Factory offers a happy hour filled with food and drink deals and specials. This is especially convenient for times when you want to just enjoy a drink or snack without the hassle of waiting in line for a table. Happy hour takes place at all locations from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of March 2025, the eatery's happy hour menu lists 14 starters for $10.50, which is a significant deal compared to the regular menu.
Several of these appetizers are hearty enough to pass as main courses or large enough for a few people to share. No matter what type of cuisine you're craving after a long day at work, you'll most likely find it on The Cheesecake Factory's happy hour menu. Diners can satisfy their appetites with Sliders, Avocado Eggrolls, Chicken Pot Stickers, Thai Chili Shrimp, Sweet Corn Tamales, and Fried Macaroni and Cheese. The large plate of Factory Nachos is always a hit, as is the Hot Spinach and Cheese Dip, and Pretzel Bites with Cheddar Cheese Fondue.
Aside from the selection of small plates and snacks, the happy hour menu features an impressive collection of wine, draft and bottled beer, and cocktails, including mojitos, Long Island iced teas, and margaritas. Before heading over to your local Cheesecake Factory to take advantage of this offer, make sure that your state isn't one that has outright banned happy hour.
You can join The Cheesecake Factory Reward Program
As if being able to indulge in a slice of dreamy, creamy cheesecake after a delicious meal isn't enough, The Cheesecake Factory also offers diners a comprehensive rewards program, listed as a new restaurant loyalty program to know about in 2024. If food freebies and fast seating sound like your thing, it may be worth signing up for the restaurant's exclusive Cheesecake Rewards Program, which you can do via the website. There is no cost to enroll in the program, and the benefits are available at every eatery location across the United States and Puerto Rico. One aspect of the program that sets it apart from many other dining rewards programs is that there are no points to keep track of — you simply sign up and start reaping the benefits.
As of July 2025, the Cheesecake Rewards Program offers its members access to online reservations so that they can book their tables in advance to avoid long lines. The restaurant also gives you another reason to smile and indulge on your birthday, with a free slice of cheesecake with any purchase. Members are able to choose from any of the mouthwatering cheesecakes or layered cakes. The Cheesecake Factory also treats rewards program members to personalized surprises throughout the year, so you're encouraged to tell your server you're an insider upon arriving. At the time of this writing, members receive $10 off their DoorDash order when they spend $40 or more.
Many meals come close to the daily recommended caloric intake
There aren't many downsides to dining at The Cheesecake Factory when you're craving a rich and filling meal or dessert, but there is one major thing to be aware of before placing your order. The restaurant's not-so-secret dirty secret is that many of its dishes just about go over the daily recommended caloric intake. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an adult's daily intake should range between 2,400 and 3,200 calories, depending on age and activity level. It may come as a shock that a portion of The Cheesecake Factory's menu offerings clock in at a hefty 2,000-plus calories. These dishes range from breakfast to dinner items and cross the recommended calorie threshold due to ingredients such as butter and heavy cream. The fact that many of the restaurant's portions are extra-large makes matters even worse.
If you don't want to give up your favorite high-calorie dishes like the Breakfast Burrito, which has a whopping 2,080 calories, and the Bruléed French Toast and Bacon, which packs a hefty 2,310 calories, you have options. First of all, you can split a dish with a friend or family members, or take half the meal home to enjoy as leftovers the next day. The Cheesecake Factory also offers its exclusive SkinnyLicious menu, featuring lighter fare such as Lemon-Garlic Shrimp and Grilled Chicken. You can even request a bowl of strawberries with whipped cream instead of a piece of cheesecake to end your meal.
You can request to sit at the bar for faster service during busy times
Another downside of visiting your local Cheesecake Factory is the notoriously long wait time. Many diners are drawn to the eatery due to its never-ending, novel-like menu and beautiful display case of luscious cheesecake slices. Due to this, you may find a line outside the door during the busiest times, such as weekend nights. If you're in a hurry to eat but don't want to miss out on your favorite restaurant, consider requesting a seat at the bar for faster service. If you're not a member of the Cheesecake Rewards Program, which offers the benefit of making online reservations, choosing the bar may be your quickest route to obtaining a seat in minutes.
The good news is that you don't even have to order a drink to be served at the restaurant's bar. Simply walk in, grab a seat, and place your order from the regular menu. You'll still have to wait the same amount of time for your food to arrive as the diners at dining room tables and booths, but the bartender may be able to take your order faster. One downside of eating at the bar is a lack of space and privacy, as you'll be elbow-to-elbow with other patrons at the counter. That small inconvenience may be worth it, though, as you're biting into your piece of cheesecake while others are still waiting for a seat.
There are several ordering hacks and substitutions available
Sometimes, eating at The Cheesecake Factory can feel like dining in a secret club of foodies, as there are several ordering hacks and substitutions available – but only if you're "in the know." Since all of the restaurant's menu items are made from scratch, diners have the luxury of making special requests, which will be honored if possible. Nothing is premade or from frozen packages, so the chefs may be able to adapt a recipe to accommodate a specific dietary concern or preference.
One popular modification is ordering your favorite sandwich on The Cheesecake Factory's beloved brown bread, rather than on a bun or whatever else is stated in the menu. Another handy hack is that you can add protein, such as grilled chicken or shrimp, to most salads to transform them into a well-rounded meal. Or, experiment with The Cheesecake Factory ordering hack that will get you two entrees in one.
Although The Cheesecake Factory's famous bread, which is served right after you sit down, is delicious just with butter, you can also request to dip it in one or more of the eatery's 100-plus sauces. The long list of house-made dips and sauces includes ranch, blue cheese dressing, and spicy buffalo sauce. You can also customize your slice of cheesecake at the end of your meal, requesting to have it topped with a drizzle of caramel sauce or hot fudge, fresh berries, and a number of other treats.
The restaurant updates its menu twice a year
As if The Cheesecake Factory's massive menu of more than 250 items isn't enough, the restaurant also updates its offerings two times a year to reflect seasonal ingredients, special occasions, and customer requests. The eatery may also remove menu items for a variety of reasons, much to the dismay of some diners. The restaurant has updated its food offerings twice annually for the past 40 years, slashing and adding everything from breakfast dishes to appetizers.
In March 2025, for instance, The Cheesecake Factory removed dishes such as its Mushroom Burger, Seared Ahi Tuna Salad, White Chicken Chili, Bistro Shrimp Pasta, and Fried Shrimp Platter. To counterbalance these losses, however, the restaurant filled out its huge menu with Chicken Shawarma, Ahi Tuna & Shrimp Ceviche, Asian Cucumber Salad, Honey Roasted Carrots, and a Double Smash Burger, among several other delights. The Cheesecake Factory's kid menu is also regularly updated, as well as the bar service offerings.
You can pay your bill via the eatery's CakePay app at participating locations
If you're in a hurry and just want to eat and run, or you'd rather not hand off your credit or debit card to a waiter at the end of your meal, you're in luck at The Cheesecake Factory. Diners no longer have to flag down a server to pay their bill, since the restaurant launched CakePay, an app that allows you to make payments via your phone. You're also able to split your bill among your companions and even tip your waiter from the app. Plus, the feature helps take some pressure off servers during the busiest times of the day by reducing their task loads. CakePay, The Cheesecake Factory's exclusive mobile app, supports a variety of payment options, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPal.
To take advantage of this time-saving, contactless service, simply download the CakePay app on your Smartphone and enter your personal details, including your billing information. The app will generate a 4-digit code that you can present at check-out. For convenience, diners can pay their bill at any point during their meals and will receive an automated confirmation after the payment is processed. The app is available on both Android and iOS devices.