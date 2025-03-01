The Logic Behind The Cheesecake Factory's Ridiculous Menu

Anyone who's taken an AP English class will know that some of the greatest novels in American literature are seriously hefty. Books like "Moby-Dick," "Gravity's Rainbow," and "Infinite Jest" are known for being formidably large. And, while these classic works are in an echelon of their own, there is a new member of the canon: David Marshall Overton's giddy, Swiftian satire of American excess, "The Cheesecake Factory Menu."

At 20 pages, this menu is no "Blood Meridian," but it's way, way longer than a menu has any right to be. The Cheesecake Factory offers such a wide variety of dishes, including burgers, pizzas, pasta, tacos, and steak, that it almost feels like a mistake — as though an improv group started to "yes-and" their way through all the world's cuisines sometime in the '70s and couldn't bring themselves to stop. While this extensive menu is in keeping with The Cheesecake Factory's extravagant interior design, it can leave people wondering how the chain came to have such a huge menu.

Well, Overton, the founder of The Cheesecake Factory, is the man to blame. Basically, he set about expanding the menu after the restaurant's initial success and wildly overreached: partly out of naivete, partly out of the classic capitalist desire to kneecap competition. He didn't want to have any other restaurants in the vicinity, so he expanded the menu as much as he could to cover almost every imaginable taste. Could his customers conceivably want pizza? Pizza went on the menu. Chinese potstickers? On the menu. Steak Diane, ahi poke, fettuccine Alfredo? Menu, menu, menu.